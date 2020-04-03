السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد يضع الأمين العام غوتيرس بقضية تشكيل ستة ألوية عسكرية في إدلب للمعارضة

حذّر مفوض الشرق الأوسط للجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان ومبعوث خاص المجلس الدولي لحقوق الإنسان إلى جنيف السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد من الأحداث الجارية في الشمال السوري وتحديداً في إدلب من عملية تشكيل ستة ألوية عسكرية من التي تحارب الجيش السوري منذ بداية الأحداث في 15 آذار 2011.

وأضاف السفير ابو سعيد أن تلك الألوية من أولى مهاماتها الإلتزام بالأوامر العسكرية التي يُسدلها عليها قيادات الجيش التركي للقيام بما يلزم للحفاظ على المناطق المطلوب أن تخضع لما يُعرف “بالمنطقة الآمنة”.

وأكّد بيان السفير ابو سعيد أنه ما زالت هناك تعزيزات عسكرية يقوم بها الجيش التركي في كافة المناطق الشمالية ومنها “إدلب”.

ومن جهة أخرى أفاد مكتب الإقليمي السفير ابو سعيد أنه تم رصد نشاطات عسكرية مقابلة في جنوب M4 مما يُنذر قيام عمل عسكري هناك في أي لحظة وقد تكون مباغتة من أي طرف في هذا النزاع.

وختم البيان أن كل التقارير قد وصلت مباشرة للأمين العام أنطونيو غوتيرس وتم التأكيد عليها بالمتابعة، وعليه فإن الموقف للجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان سيكون مبني على ما سيقرره الأمين العام من أجل العمل فوراً ومتابعة كل القضايا الحقوقية التي سيترتب عليه الوضع.

Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu puts Secretary General Guterres on the issue of forming six military brigades in Idlib for the opposition

The Middle East Commissioner of the International Commission for Human Rights and a special envoy of the International Council for Human Rights have warned Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed about the events taking place in the Syrian north, specifically in Idlib, from the process of forming six military brigades that have been fighting the Syrian army since the events began on March 15, 2011.

Ambassador Abu Saeed added that those brigades are among their first tasks to abide by the military orders that Turkish army leaders deliver to them to do what is necessary to preserve the areas required to be subject to what is known as the “safe zone”.

The statement of Ambassador Abu Saeed confirmed that there are still military reinforcements carried out by the Turkish army in all northern regions, including “Idlib”.

On the other hand, the regional office of Ambassador Abu Saeed stated that corresponding military activities were monitored in the south of M4, which warns of military action there at any moment and may be surprising from any party to this conflict.

The statement concluded that all the reports had arrived directly to the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and it was confirmed by follow-up. Therefore, the position of the International Human Rights Committee will be based on what the Secretary-General will decide to act immediately and follow up on all the human rights issues that will follow.

