الإعلان عن تدشين المنظمة الإلكترونية للإعلام الإنساني

السيدات والسادة الأعزاء…

نُعلن اليوم عن تدشين المنظمة الإلكترونية للإعلام الإنساني كمؤسسة إعلامية مقرها الفضاء الإلكتروني، تهتم بالإعلام الإنساني عبر مواد إعلامية معمّقة، وتدرس تفاصيل المجتمع وتقوم بتقديم نمط حياتهم كحالة خاصة، ولا يُمكن أن تُعمّم على الجميع، فلكل مجتمع خصائه وتنوعه ومفاهيمه واختلافاته.

وإننا إذ نُعلن عن ذلك ونحن نعي جيدًا مدى الثُقل الذي حملناه على عاتقنا بأن نكون صوتًا للإنسان وقضاياه الحياتية، ولطالما ظللنا نؤمن بأنه الإعلام هو صوت الشعوب لا نُخب السياسة، صوتٌ لعرض قضايا المجتمع وأمور حياتهم وليس صوتًا لتوجيههم نحو الإيمان بفكرةِ محددة.

وفي الوقت الذي أُختزل مفهوم الإعلام الإنساني، في كثير من الأحيان، بعرض مآسي الناس وأوجعاهم، فإننا وكمحاولة مننا لإعادة قولبة هذا المفهوم، رأينا أن نضع تعريفًا خاصًا بمفهوم الإعلام الإنساني “يمكن الاطلاع عليه من خلال صفحة التعريف الخاصة بنا”.

ولأننا لم نعد نملك أوطانًا لنحتمي بجبالها ونلتحف ترابها ونتوشى بسمائها، وقامت الحروب بتشريدنا، وعوضًا عن الاستسلام والتذمر، فلقد اتخذنا من الفضاء الإلكتروني وطنًا لنا، لنعلن من خلاله وضع موطئ أقدامنا في السحابة الإلكترونية لنُثبت أننا مازلنا “أحياء وباقون وللحلم بقية”.

العزيزات والأعزاء…

نتشرف بزيارتكم ومتابعتكم لمنصاتنا المختلفة

Inauguration of Electronic Organization for Humanitarian Media

Ladies and gentlemen…

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, We announce the inauguration of the electronic organization of humanitarian media as a media institution. Our organization is concerned with human media and studies the society deeply in order to present their life type as a special case and never be generalized since every society has its own characteristics, concepts and differences.

It is a heavy deposit to be the voice of human and his vital issues. We believe that media is the nation voice not politics. A free voice to show the society issues and their life matters not to convince them to believe in a limited idea.

In a time, the concept of human media is abbreviated mostly to view people’s calamities and their tragedies, we try to re-clarify this concept. As a result, we chose to put a special concept for the human media ” You can check it by visiting our website”.

Since we are homeless because of wars, we chose technology to be our home in which we can declare that ” We are still alive with our dreams”.