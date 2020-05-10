على مدارج موجك الوعر للشاعرة آمال عوّاد رضوان

ترجمة للإنجليزية: فتحية عصفور

On The routes of Your Rugged Waves

By: Amal Awad Radwan-(Palestine)

Translated by: Fathia Asfour

Palestinian poet & tranlator

Towering high from the sky of its rising

the disc of your tenderness laments me a harvest of dreams that have

fa~~~llen down

on the routes of rugged waves

stretching deep into the mirrors of my fires

The chicks of my alienation

dispersed into fragments of a crystallized sunset

and heres the vagueness of your exile

that’s mix~~~ed with your perfumed sea

s~p~r~e~a~d~i~ng

the cloaks of its deeply rooted waves

on the trunk of my naked rock

And heres the sun

when sipping the cups of your perfume

it gets dressed in mourning

and I get depleted when penetrating the botton of your shadow

that’s mellowed with the babble of tables

It’s me who performed

Tayammum (ablution) with the ashes of

your hope extinguished mirage

I reproduced sadatic fog

but never washed myself with the tears of the earth

As if I found it pleasant to drift into a forgotten dream !!

Does your brilliant ocultation pick me a futile conflict?

How could it be for a blind insightless

to lead a sightless one

by a handful of dark colour?!

On the joints of your whiteness

I jumped up in the expanse of your chaotic slumber

And I lay down like letters engineered on the lines

of my disobedience to you

Do you not throw a wise light cocooned in

a rock of unflagging challenge

with the fruits of my features?

It’s this fornicating illusion

that has always been roaring

in the tumult of its descending

invokinng the sleeves of the abstracted universe for the rain!!!!

It’s this fornicating illusion

that has always been raping

the emergence of a homeland tattooed

by a past whose light was refracted

while the amputated tongue of its riot continues

to be loosely stammering

stinging the ears of the perfect beautiful angels

gnawing crowded blood shedded in the islands of regrets

But never has it been facile to him

to score the eyes of wish lanterns

that delighted the breaths of a pure insighted day to come

Never…Never has it been facile to him !

على مَدارِج موجِكِ الوَعِر!/ آمال عوّاد رضوان

باسقًا.. مِن علياءِ شروقِهِ

قُرصُ حنانِكِ يُعَدِّدُني حصادَ أحلامٍ

هَوَتْ

على مَدارجِ مَوجٍ وَعِرٍ

امتدْ~دْ~دْ~دْ~دْ~دَ

عَ مي~مي~مي~مي~مي~مي~ قًا

في مرايا حرائقي!

فِراخُ غربتي

تَ شَ ظَّ تْ

غُروبًا زجاجيًّا

وها.. غموضُ منفاكِ الممزوجُ ببحرِكِ المُعَطَّر

نشرَ عباءاتِ موجهِ المُعَرَّقِ

على جذعِ صخرتي العارية!

والشّمسُ إذِ ارتشفَتْ كؤوسَ عطرِكِ

تسربلها الحدادُ

واستنزفني وُلوجُ قاعِ ظِلِّكِ المُعتّقِ بثرثرةِ الموائد!

أنا مَن تيمّمتُ برمادِ سرابِكِ مُطفأ الأماني

تناسلْتُ ضبابًا ساديًّا

وما اغتسلتُ بدمعِ الأرضِ!

أكأنّما استعذبْتُ انسياقي إلى حُلمٍ مَنسيّ؟

أيقطفُني صراعًا عبثيًّا كسوفُكِ اللاّمع؟

كيفَ لأعمًى يقودُ كفيفًا

بحَفنةٍ مِن لونِ العتمة؟

على فواصلِ بياضِكِ

تواثبْتُ باتّساعِ نعاسِكِ الفوضويّ

واستلقيْتُ حروفًا مُهندَسةً على سطورِ عِصيانِكِ!

ألا تُلقينَ بثمارِ قسماتي ضوءًا حكيمًا؛

يتشرنقُ بصخرِ تحَدٍّ لا يكِلُّ؟

هُوَذا الوهمُ الزّاني

ما انفكَّ يَهدرُ في جلبةِ تحدُّرِهِ

يستسقي أكمامَ الكونِ الذّاهِلِ

يغتصِبُ بزوغَ وطنٍ موشومٍ بأمسٍ انكسرَ ضوؤُهُ

ولسانُ شغَبِهِ المبتورِ

لمّا يزلْ ينفرطُ متلعثما؛

يَلسعُ آذانَ الملائكةِ المُطهّمةِ

ويقرِضُ دمًا غفيرًا أُهدِرَ في جُزرِ الحسراتِ

لكن

أبدًا ما تأتّى لهُ

أنْ يَخدشَ عيونَ فوانيسَ آمالٍ

شنّفتْ أنفاسَ غدٍ نقيِّ الرُّؤى!