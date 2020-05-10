على مدارج موجك الوعر للشاعرة آمال عوّاد رضوان
ترجمة للإنجليزية: فتحية عصفور
On The routes of Your Rugged Waves
By: Amal Awad Radwan-(Palestine)
Translated by: Fathia Asfour
Palestinian poet & tranlator
Towering high from the sky of its rising
the disc of your tenderness laments me a harvest of dreams that have
fa~~~llen down
on the routes of rugged waves
stretching deep into the mirrors of my fires
The chicks of my alienation
dispersed into fragments of a crystallized sunset
and heres the vagueness of your exile
that’s mix~~~ed with your perfumed sea
s~p~r~e~a~d~i~ng
the cloaks of its deeply rooted waves
on the trunk of my naked rock
And heres the sun
when sipping the cups of your perfume
it gets dressed in mourning
and I get depleted when penetrating the botton of your shadow
that’s mellowed with the babble of tables
It’s me who performed
Tayammum (ablution) with the ashes of
your hope extinguished mirage
I reproduced sadatic fog
but never washed myself with the tears of the earth
As if I found it pleasant to drift into a forgotten dream !!
Does your brilliant ocultation pick me a futile conflict?
How could it be for a blind insightless
to lead a sightless one
by a handful of dark colour?!
On the joints of your whiteness
I jumped up in the expanse of your chaotic slumber
And I lay down like letters engineered on the lines
of my disobedience to you
Do you not throw a wise light cocooned in
a rock of unflagging challenge
with the fruits of my features?
It’s this fornicating illusion
that has always been roaring
in the tumult of its descending
invokinng the sleeves of the abstracted universe for the rain!!!!
It’s this fornicating illusion
that has always been raping
the emergence of a homeland tattooed
by a past whose light was refracted
while the amputated tongue of its riot continues
to be loosely stammering
stinging the ears of the perfect beautiful angels
gnawing crowded blood shedded in the islands of regrets
But never has it been facile to him
to score the eyes of wish lanterns
that delighted the breaths of a pure insighted day to come
Never…Never has it been facile to him !
على مَدارِج موجِكِ الوَعِر!/ آمال عوّاد رضوان
باسقًا.. مِن علياءِ شروقِهِ
قُرصُ حنانِكِ يُعَدِّدُني حصادَ أحلامٍ
هَوَتْ
على مَدارجِ مَوجٍ وَعِرٍ
امتدْ~دْ~دْ~دْ~دْ~دَ
عَ مي~مي~مي~مي~مي~مي~ قًا
في مرايا حرائقي!
فِراخُ غربتي
تَ شَ ظَّ تْ
غُروبًا زجاجيًّا
وها.. غموضُ منفاكِ الممزوجُ ببحرِكِ المُعَطَّر
نشرَ عباءاتِ موجهِ المُعَرَّقِ
على جذعِ صخرتي العارية!
والشّمسُ إذِ ارتشفَتْ كؤوسَ عطرِكِ
تسربلها الحدادُ
واستنزفني وُلوجُ قاعِ ظِلِّكِ المُعتّقِ بثرثرةِ الموائد!
أنا مَن تيمّمتُ برمادِ سرابِكِ مُطفأ الأماني
تناسلْتُ ضبابًا ساديًّا
وما اغتسلتُ بدمعِ الأرضِ!
أكأنّما استعذبْتُ انسياقي إلى حُلمٍ مَنسيّ؟
أيقطفُني صراعًا عبثيًّا كسوفُكِ اللاّمع؟
كيفَ لأعمًى يقودُ كفيفًا
بحَفنةٍ مِن لونِ العتمة؟
على فواصلِ بياضِكِ
تواثبْتُ باتّساعِ نعاسِكِ الفوضويّ
واستلقيْتُ حروفًا مُهندَسةً على سطورِ عِصيانِكِ!
ألا تُلقينَ بثمارِ قسماتي ضوءًا حكيمًا؛
يتشرنقُ بصخرِ تحَدٍّ لا يكِلُّ؟
هُوَذا الوهمُ الزّاني
ما انفكَّ يَهدرُ في جلبةِ تحدُّرِهِ
يستسقي أكمامَ الكونِ الذّاهِلِ
يغتصِبُ بزوغَ وطنٍ موشومٍ بأمسٍ انكسرَ ضوؤُهُ
ولسانُ شغَبِهِ المبتورِ
لمّا يزلْ ينفرطُ متلعثما؛
يَلسعُ آذانَ الملائكةِ المُطهّمةِ
ويقرِضُ دمًا غفيرًا أُهدِرَ في جُزرِ الحسراتِ
لكن
أبدًا ما تأتّى لهُ
أنْ يَخدشَ عيونَ فوانيسَ آمالٍ
شنّفتْ أنفاسَ غدٍ نقيِّ الرُّؤى!