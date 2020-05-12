رويترز نقلا عن البيت الأبيض: بينس قرر الابتعاد عن ترامب لعدة أيام في ظل جائحة كورونا

أكد البيت الأبيض أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي مايك بينس قرر الالتزام بإجراءات التباعد مع الرئيس دونالد ترامب لعدة أيام، في ظل جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد “كوفيد-19″، حسب وكالة “رويترز”.
