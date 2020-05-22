افاد مصدر مطلع، الخميس، بأنه تم توقيف قائممقام سامراء على ذمة التحقيق بتهم تتعلق بالنزاهة.
وقال المصدر انه “تقرر توقيف قائممقام سامراء محمود خلف احمد على ذمة التحقيق بتهم تتعلق بالنزاهة”.
