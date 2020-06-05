Posted on by

الحكومة الإسبانية تعلن تراجعها عن قرار إعادة فتح حدودها البرية مع فرنسا والبرتغال من 22 يونيو

أعلنت الحكومة الإسبانية، اليوم، عن تراجعها عن قرار إعادة فتح حدودها البرية مع فرنسا والبرتغال من 22 يونيو الجاري.

 

