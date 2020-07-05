وفاة الفنان المصري محمود جمعة

توفي الفنان المصري محمود جمعة، عن عمر ناهز 71 عاما، نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية. ونشر الدكتور أشرف زكي نقيب الممثلين في مصر، خبر وفاة جمعة، عبر حسابه على أنستقرام قائلا: “ورحل صديق العمر الفنان والشاعر محمود جمعة“.
