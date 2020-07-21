Posted on by

النجف تغلق السيطرات بالكامل مع المحافظات خلال عيدي الاضحى والغدير

  قررت خلية الأزمة في محافظة النجف يوم الثلاثاء غلق السيطرات الرئيسية مع المحافظات الاخرى خلال عيدي الاضحى والغدير بشكل كامي.

وقررت الخلية ايضا في بيان  ان يكون الحظر التجوال الجزئي من الساعة الثانية عشر ليلا وحتى الساعة السادسة صباحا.

