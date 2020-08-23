Posted on by

انفجار يهز مدينة كركوك

أفاد مصدر أمني بانفجار عبوة ناسفة يوم الأحد في مدينة كركوك.

وقال المصدر إن عبوة ناسفة انفجرت في منطقة القادسية الثانية جنوبي مدينة كركوك.

ولم تتوفر تفاصيل إضافية على الفور.

