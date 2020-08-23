انفجار يهز مدينة كركوك

أفاد مصدر أمني بانفجار عبوة ناسفة يوم الأحد في مدينة كركوك.
وقال المصدر إن عبوة ناسفة انفجرت في منطقة القادسية الثانية جنوبي مدينة كركوك.
ولم تتوفر تفاصيل إضافية على الفور.
وقال المصدر إن عبوة ناسفة انفجرت في منطقة القادسية الثانية جنوبي مدينة كركوك.
ولم تتوفر تفاصيل إضافية على الفور.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.