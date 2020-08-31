اعلنت خلية الاعلام الامني، الاحد، سقوط صاروخي كاتيوشا في محيط مطار بغداد.
وذكرت الخلية في بيان ان “صاروخي كاتيوشا سقطتا في محيط مطار بغداد الدولي”.
واضافت انه “لا توجد اي خسائر بشرية تذكر”.
