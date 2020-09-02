Posted on by

الفيلم المغربي “آدم” يفتتح الدورة العاشرة من مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية

مالمو – 1 سبتمبر 2020

أعلن مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية عن اختيار فيلم “آدم” للمخرجة المغربية مريم التوزاني ليكون فيلم افتتاح الدورة العاشرة من المهرجان، والتي تقام في مدينة مالمو السويدية خلال الفترة 813 أكتوبر المقبل

آدم من إنتاج مشترك مغربي فرنسي بلجيكي قطري، أنتجه المخرج المغربي المعروف نبيل عيوش، وشارك المخرجة مريم التوازني في كتابة السيناريو الخاص به. وهو من بطولة النجمتين لبني أزابيل ونسرين الراضي، وفيه تظهر امرأة شابة تبدو عليها آثار الحمل لتدخل عالم أرملة تعيش مع ابنتها ذات العشر سنوات، تعيش معهما لتغير العلاقة بين الإناث الثلاث الوحيدات حياة كل منهن

العرض العالمي الأول لفيلم آدم كان ضمن مسابقة “نظرة ما” في مهرجان كان السينمائي الدولي عام 2019، قبل أن يخوض الفيلم رحلة ناجحة بين المهرجانات الكبرى، نال فيها عدة جوائز من بينها جائزتي التصوير والمونتاج من أيام قرطاج السينمائية، وجائزة النجمة البرونزية من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، وجائزة لجنة التحكيم المحلية من مهرجان بالم سبرنجز

مؤسس ورئيس مهرجان مالمو المخرج محمد قبلاوي كشف عن سعادته بافتتاح المهرجان بعرض الفيلم، فقال: “في عام نعاني فيه جميعًا من جائحة تكاد تهدد صناعة الترفيه بأكملها، نفخر بأن ينطلق مهرجان مالمو بفيلم يعبر عن الطفرة التي تعيشها السينما العربية، لا سيما في مجال تمكين المرأة، حيث ترتفع نسبة الأفلام من إخراج النساء في العالم العربي عن مثيلتها في أغلب مناطق العالم الأخرى. المخرجة مريم التوزاني حصد إعجاب الجميع في كل مكان عرضت فيه فيلمها، وونثق أن الإعجاب سيتكرر عندما يشاهد جمهور مالمو آدم ليلة الافتتاح”

من جانبها أبدت مريم التوزاني شعورها بالفخر من اختيار فيلمها لافتتاح مهرجان مالمو، قائلة: “من خلال اختياراته الثرية والدقيقة للأفلام، أثبت المهرجان قيمته كنافذة رئيسية على العالم العربي، بمنح مساحة للأصوات المغايرة والتقريب بين البشر، بإزالة الحدود التي تفصلنا ومنحنا الإلهام”

هذا وتقام الدورة العاشرة من مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية وسط احتياطات كبيرة، ينفذ فيها المهرجان بشكل صارم كافة التدابير الصحية الخاصة بالحكومة السويدية، مع استعانة موسعة بالأنشطة الإلكترونية سواء في أنشطة المهرجان أو في سوق ومنتدى مالمو المخصص لدعم صناع السينما في العالم العربي

“Adam” opens Malmö Arab Film Festival 2020

Malmö – 1 September 2020

Malmo Arab Film Festival announced that “Adam” by Moroccan director Maryam Touzani will be the opening film of the festival’s tenth edition, which will take place in the Swedish city of Malmö from the 8th to the 13th of next October.

“Adam” is a Moroccan, French, Belgian Qatari co-production, produced by well-known Moroccan filmmaker Nabil Ayouch, who co-wrote the script with director Maryam Touzani. The film is starring Lubna Azabal and Nisrin Erradi. In “Adam”, a young pregnant lady enter the world of a widow who lives with her ten-year-old daughter. The three women live together, only to let the relationship between them changes their whole life.

Cannes film festival 2019’s “Un Certain Regard” competition hosted the world premiere of “Adam”, before it embarked on a successful journey between major festivals, in which it won several awards, including both cinematography and editing awards from Carthage Film Festival, and the Bronze Star Award from El Gouna Film Festival, and Palm Springs Festival’s Local Jury Prize.

Founder and President of Malmo Arab Film Festival, director Mouhamad Keblawi revealed his happiness with the opening film choice, saying: “In the year of a pandemic that threatens the entire entertainment industry, we are proud that Malmö Festival will kick-off with a film that expresses the boom in Arab cinema, especially in the field of women empowerment. As the percentage of films directed by women is higher in the Arab world than in most of the other regions. Director Maryam Touzani gained the admiration in every place her film was shown in, and we are confident that the admiration will be repeated when Malmö audience watches Adam on the opening night”.

Maryam Touzani expressed her pride of choosing her film to open Malmö Arab Film Festival, saying: ” Through its rich and eclectic choice of films the festival has proved to be a major window into the Arab world, giving an echo to other voices, bringing us closer to each other, erasing the borders that separate us, inspiring us”.

The 10th edition of Malmö Arab Film Festival is held amidst great precautions, in which the festival strictly implements all the health measures of the Swedish government, with extensive use of virtual activities, both for the events of the festival and of its Malmö Market Forum dedicated to supporting filmmakers from the Arab world.

