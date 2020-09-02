وفاة الشاعر العراقي جبار رشيد

افاد مصدر مطلع، الثلاثاء، بوفاة الشاعر العراقي جبار رشيد نتيجة جلطة دماغية.
وقال المصدر إن “الشاعر جبار رشيد توفي مساء اليوم في بغداد وذلك بسبب جلطة دماغية اصيب بها”، من دون ذكر المزيد من التفاصيل.
