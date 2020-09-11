الثورة… الأنتفاضة… التغيير.

مصطلحات ثلاثة لها أهميتها التاريخية لقرون من الزمن، بعقودها المتنوعة والمتعددة بعسرها ومحنها وقساوتها الجمّة، ولكن لكل من هذه الكلمات الثلاثة لها آلياتها ومفردات تكويناتها وتلويناتها الخاصة وكما يلي: التغيير: هي كلمة سياسة تعمل لإدارة أمور الناس والمجتمع، في كافة النواحي الحياتية، اجتماعية، اقتصادية، سياسية، خدمية لتغييرها نحو الأفضل، التغيير يتطلب إرادة وطنية للقائمين ببرنامج عمل مسبق وصولاً لثورة حقيقية تعي حقوق وواجبات المجتمع.

الانتفاضة : هي حركة عفوية شعبية غير منظمة تنطلق من معاناة الشعب، فهي منه وله، للتعبير عن سخط السلطة أو السلطات المتعاقبة، معبرين عن رفضهم لقرار أو قرارات أو إجراءات اتخذتها السلطة الحاكمة الحالية والسابقة، بغية الأصلاح العام مع زيادة المطاليب الشعبية بشكل تدريجي.

الثورة : تعني التغيير المبرمج بعد نجاح الأنتفاضة الحاصلة المتوصلة لمطاليبها الموضوعية يتبناها الشعب، وهي تحصل جراء نضال متواصل يومي وسنوي مستمر، ممكن لقوى مدنية وطنية ديمقراطية، ممكن التنسيق العسكري أحياناً، هذه القوى يتم التنسيق معها مسبقاً ضمن أهداف ونوايا لصالح الشعب العام، من فئاته المتنوعة والمختلفة التوجهات الفكرية والسياسية، ضمن قاسم مشترك أصغر لصالح الوطن والشعب، في التحرر الوطني والشعبي وصولاً لدولة الوطن والمواطنة، مع التغيير الشامل والكامل لجميع مناحي الحياة الأجتماعية والسياسية والأقتصادية المالية والخدمية والصحية والتعليمية، وحل جميع مشاكل المجتمع السكنية وطرق المواصلات والأتصالات السلكية والمواصلاتية، والأهم بناء الأنسان وتطوره اللاحق من الطفولة وحتى الشيخوخة، مع المساواة الكاملة للمرأة والرجل معاً، والأهتمام الخاص بالرياضة والعلم والثقافة والأدب والفن، وحركة السياحة التاريخية المدنية والدينية والأرث الحضاري التقدمي على حد سواء. وكل هذا وذاك يتطلب أصدار قوانين تقدمية متطورة مع تطور وتقدم المجتمع، مع أنهاء جميع القوانين السابقة المعرقلة لتطور المجتمع وتقدم الشعب وبناء الأنسان الحضاري الجديد. وللثورة نهجها البناء على أساس برنامج متكامل، يتم مراجعته بشكل خطط خمسية وسنوية لمراجعة المنجزات الحاصلة، مع دراسة عوامل الأخفاق ضمن تقارير عملية لمراجعتها اليومية للحلول اللازمة وأنهاء طرق العوق الحاصل لتلافيها. أن ذلك لم ولن يحصل بسلاسة كما يتصوره الأنسان العادي العاطفي، بل يمر بمعوقات جمّة بردود أفعال قوية من داخل المجتمع المعين المطلوب ثوريته الأنجازية، حباً بالملكية الخاصة المستغلة للمجتمع نفسه، والتي عاشت على حساب مصالح الناس للأستفادة الفردية الخاصة بأثر رجعي. يبدو أن الخلط بين مفهومي الثورة والانتفاضة أصبح بالأمر الشائع لدى عامة الناس، فالثورة هي نقلة نوعية في طبيعة النظام والمجتمع وهنا نتحدث عن جميع الميادين والمجالات كالمنظومة التعليمية والاقتصاد والسياسة الخ…

فالثورة الفرنسية مثلا مثلت تغييرا جذريا في طبيعة النظام القائم آن ذاك من نظام إقطاعي يعتمد اقتصاده أساسا على الفلاحة، إلى نظام رأسمالي، أما الثورة السوفياتية فقد أدت إلى قيام المجتمع الاشتراكي على أنقاض المجتمع الرأسمالي. أما بالرجـــــــــوع الى تونس فما حدث هو مجرد انتفاضة شعبية أدت الى إسقــاط حكومة استبدادية وحققت مجموعة من الحريــــات السياسية لكنها في الواقع لم تغير في طبيعة النظام القــــــائم. كذلك يجب أن لا ننــسى أهم قوانين الثورة، وهنا نتحدث عن القــــيادة الثورية والبرنامج الذي تـــــحمله. فبالرجــــوع الى التــــاريخ، كل الثورات التي حدثت كانت لها قيادات تؤطرها و توجهها نحو مســــــــار معين بغية تحقــــــــيق برنـــــامج سياسي يحمل مبادئ وتوجهــــات تلك القيادة. إن الانتفــاضات الشعبية .. بل وكل حراك اجتماعي يمثل في الواقع إحدى التراكــمات التي تؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى ثورة اجتماعية تغيــــــر كليا في طبيعة النظام السياسي بل وحتى في طبقات

المجتمع، فعلى سبيل المثال قبل حدوث الثورة الفرنسية كان المجتمع يتكون أساسا من الأرستقراطية (طبقة النبلاء) والأقنان وساهمت الثورة في اندثارهم وولد كل من طبقتي البرجوازية والعمــــــــــال.(1) ندرج لكم بأختصار المراحل التي مرت بالعراق منذ نهاية القرن التاسع عشر والقرن العشرين ومع بداية القرن الواحد والعشرين وكما يلي: 1 .ثورة بغداد في 13/ حزيران/ 1831 ضد الحكم العثماني ضد الاستغلال والحكم التركي وفي سبيل الظفر بحقوقه القومية والاستقلال. 2 .ثورة العشرين في العراق كانت ثورة وطنية شملت العراق من شماله إلى جنوبه بعربه وأكراده وأقلياته بمختلف طبقاته الاجتماعية والوطنية من الملاكين وشيوخ العشائر ورجال الدين والسياسة وجميع الكادحين ضد الاستعمار البريطاني. 3 .انقلاب عسكري في يوم 29/ تشرين الأول/ 1936 بقيادة الضابط العسكري (لطفي بكر صدقي) الذي أسهم في إعداده جماعة الإصلاح الشعبي بقيادة المرحوم كامل الجادرجي وقد فشل ذلك الانقلاب بسبب مقتل قائده ومؤامرات الاستعمار البريطاني. 4.حركة رشيد عالي الكيلاني في شهر مايس/ 1941 التي لعب الجيش فيها دوراً بارزاً والتي اندفعت إليها جماهير واسعة من الشعب العراقي بدافع الشعور الوطني ضد الاستعمار البريطاني. 5 .وثبة كانون الثاني عام/ 1948 قامت بها جماهير الشعب الواسعة الذي انتصر في إفشال معاهدة بورت سموث الاستعمارية وعزلت الحكم الرجعي المتحالف مع الاستعمار. 6 .وثبة تشرين عام/ 1952 ضد الحكم الرجعي الاستعماري في العراق وبعد أن عجزت الحكومة العميلة من الوقوف ضد الزحف الجماهيري الواسع استعانت بالجيش العراقي بقيادة نور الدين محمود وأحدث ما يشبه الحركة الانقلابية والالتفاف ضد ثورة الشعب وإفشالها. 7.وثبة خريف عام/ 1956 التي انفجرت من أجل نصرة مصر في تأميم قناة السويس وضد العدوان الثلاثي (الفرنسي والإسرائيلي والبريطاني) وموقف حكومة نوري السعيد العميلة المؤيدة للعدوان على مصر. 8.انقلاب 14/ تموز/ 1958 ضد الحكم الرجعي في العراق الذي تحول إلى ثورة عارمة شملت البنية السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية في العراق. 9.انقلاب 8 شباط الأسود الدموي الذي قامت به زمرة القوميين والرجعيين والبعثيين ضد جمهورية ثورة 14/ تموز. 10) انقلاب عبد السلام عارف في تشرين أول / 1963 ضد حليفه وشريكه في الحكم حزب البعث العربي الاشتراكي بسبب اشتداد التناقضات والمصالح بينهما. 11.انقلاب حزب البعث العربي الاشتراكي بقيادة أحمد حسن البكر وصدام حسين ضد حكم عبد الرحمن عارف من أجل سلطة الحكم عام / 1968. 12.التدخل الأمريكي الاستعماري في العراق في 9/4/2003 وإسقاط حكم صدام حسين ومن ثم تولي سلطة الحكم طبقة سياسية وفق نظام طائفي أدخل العراق في سلبيات كثيرة أرهقت الشعب ودمرته. 13.ثورة الجياع والغضب العفوية المسالمة ضد سلطة الحكم التي حكمت العراق بعد التدخل الأمريكي عام/ 2003 والتي عجزت الدولة فيه من توفير مستلزمات الحياة الضرورية له وأفرزت الجوع والحرمان والبطالة والفساد الإداري الذي دفع الملايين من أبناء الشعب العراقي إلى الثورة ضد الحكم والنضال من أجل تغييرات جذرية وتوفير للشعب الاطمئنان والاستقرار وحياة سعيدة مرفهة ينعم في وطنه.

المصادر: 1.نضال صغيري. الرابط أدناه: https://insatpress.tn/2018/01/22/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AB%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/ 2.فلاح أمين رهيمي، الفرق بين الثورة والأنتفاضة. الرابط أدناه: http://www.ahewar.org/debat/show.art.asp?aid=659879&r=0

.

منصور عجمايا أيلول\2020 _________________________________________ The revolution … the uprising … the change.

Three terms have historical significance for centuries, with their numerous and multiple decades of their hardship, tribulation, and extreme cruelty, but each of these three words has its own mechanisms, vocabulary, and colorations as follows:

Change: It is the word policy that works to manage the affairs of people and society, in all aspects of life, social, economic, political, and service, in order to change it for the better. Change requires a national will for those in charge of a prior work program to reach a real revolution that understands the rights and duties of society.

The Intifada: It is a popular, spontaneous, unorganized movement that stems from the suffering of the people, it is from him and for him, to express the discontent of the authority or successive authorities, expressing their rejection of the decision, decisions or measures taken by the current and previous ruling authority, with a view to public reform with the increasing demands of the people gradually.

The revolution: means programmed change after the success of the ongoing uprising related to its substantive demands adopted by the people, and it occurs as a result of a continuous daily and annual struggle, possible for democratic national civil forces, military

coordination is possible sometimes, these forces are coordinated with them in advance within the goals and intentions for the benefit of the general people, from its categories The various and different intellectual and political orientations, within a smaller common denominator for the benefit of the nation and the people, in the national and popular liberation all the way to the country and citizenship, with a comprehensive and complete change in all aspects of social, political, economic, financial, service, health, and educational life, and solving all community housing problems, transportation, and wired and communication communications, and most importantly Human building and its subsequent development from childhood to old age, with full equality for both men and women, special interest in sports, science, culture, literature and art, the movement of historical civil and religious tourism and a progressive civilizational heritage alike.

All of this and that requires the issuance of progressive and progressive laws with the development and progress of society, while ending all previous laws that impede the development of society and the progress of the people and building a new civilized person.

The revolution has a constructive approach based on an integrated program, which is reviewed in the form of five-year and annual plans to review the achievements made, while examining the factors of failure in practical reports for its daily review of the necessary solutions and the end of the methods of impediment to avoid them.

This did not and will not happen as smoothly as the average emotional person envisions, but rather suffers from severe obstacles with strong reactions from within the specific society

whose revolutionary achievement is required, in love with the private property exploiting the society itself, which lived at the expense of people’s interests for the individual benefit retroactively.

It seems that the confusion between the concepts of revolution and uprising has become a common thing among the general public, because the revolution is a qualitative shift in the nature of order and society and here we are talking about all fields and fields such as the educational system, economics, politics, etc. …

The French revolution, for example, represented a fundamental change in the nature of the existing system from a feudal system whose economy relies mainly on agriculture to a capitalist system, while the Soviet revolution led to the establishment of socialist society on the ruins of capitalist society. As for going back to Tunisia, what happened is just a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of an authoritarian government and achieved a set of political freedoms, but in reality it did not change the nature of the existing system. Likewise, we must not forget the most important laws of the revolution, and here we are talking about revolutionary leadership and the program it carries. By reference to history, all the revolutions that took place had leaders who frame them and direct them towards a certain path in order to achieve a political program that carries the principles and orientations of that leadership.

The popular uprisings … indeed, every social movement represents one of the accumulations that ultimately leads to a social revolution that completely changed the nature of the political system and even the layers of society. For example, before the

French Revolution, society was made up mainly of aristocracy (the nobility) The serfs and the revolution contributed to their extinction, and both the bourgeoisie and the working class were born. (1)

We briefly list you the stages that went through Iraq since the end of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries and with the beginning of the twenty-first century, as follows:

1. The Baghdad Revolution of June 13, 1831 against the Ottoman rule against the exploitation and Turkish rule and for the sake of securing its national rights and independence.

2. The Twentieth Revolution in Iraq was a national revolution that included Iraq from its north to its south, with its Arabs, Kurds, and minorities, with its various social and national classes of owners, clan elders, clerics, politics, and all toilers against British colonialism.

3. A military coup on October 29, 1936, led by the military officer (Lotfi Bakr Sidqi), which was contributed to the preparation by the Popular Reform Group led by the late Kamel Al Jadraji. This coup failed due to the killing of its leader and the British colonial plots.

4. The Rashid Ali Al-Kilani Movement in the month of May / 1941 in which the army played a prominent role and to which large masses of the Iraqi people rushed out of the national sentiment against British colonialism.

5. The January / 1948 leap was carried out by the vast masses of people, who triumphed in thwarting the colonial Treaty of Port-Smith and isolated the reactionary rule allied to colonialism.

6. The October 1952 War against the reactionary colonial rule in Iraq. After the puppet government was unable to stand against the

massive mass encroachment, it used the Iraqi army under the leadership of Nur al-Din Mahmoud and created the same kind of coup movement and circumvented and thwarted the people’s revolution.

7. The Fall War / 1956, which exploded in order to support Egypt in the nationalization of the Suez Canal and against the tripartite aggression (French, Israeli and British) and the position of the pro-government government of Nouri Al-Saeed pro-aggression against Egypt.

8. The coup of July 14/1958 against reactionary rule in Iraq, which turned into a massive revolution that included the political, economic and social structure in Iraq.

9. The bloody black February 8 coup d’état by the group of nationalists, reactionaries, and Baathists against the Republic of the July 14 Revolution.

10) Abd al-Salam Aref’s coup in October 1963 against his ally and partner in power, the Arab Socialist Baath Party, due to the intensification of contradictions and interests between them.

11. The coup of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party led by Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr and Saddam Hussein against the rule of Abdel-Rahman Aref for the rule of power in 1968.

12. American colonial interference in Iraq on 9/4/2003 and toppling Saddam Hussein’s rule, and then assuming power over the political class according to a sectarian system that has entered Iraq into many negative aspects that exhausted and destroyed the people.

13. The spontaneous and peaceful revolution of the hungry and spontaneous anger against the ruling authority that ruled Iraq after the American intervention in 2003 and in which the state failed to

provide him with the necessary necessities of life and resulted in hunger, deprivation, unemployment and administrative corruption that pushed millions of the Iraqi people to revolt against governance and the struggle for changes Root and provide the people with reassurance, stability and a happy life blessed in their homeland.

Sources:

1. A little struggle. Link below:

https://insatpress.tn/2018/01/22/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%82-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8 % A7% D9% 84% D8% AB% D9% 88% D8% B1% D8% A9-% D9% 88% D8% A7% D9% 84% D8% A7% D9% 86% D8% AA% D9% 81% D8% A7% D8% B6% D8% A9 /

2. Falah Amin Rahimi, the difference between the revolution and the uprising. Link below:

http://www.ahewar.org/debat/show.art.asp?aid=659879&r=0

.

Mansour Ajamaya

September \ 2020