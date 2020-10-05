سقوط صاروخين بالقرب من مطار بغداد

افاد مصدر امني، في وقت متاخر من مساء الاحد، بسقوط صاروخين قرب مطار بغداد الدولي.
وقال المصدر إن “صاروخين سقطا، اليوم، ضمن مقتربات مطار بغداد الدولي”، فيما لم يشير المصدر الى اية تفاصيل اخرى.
