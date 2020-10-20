Posted on by

الرئيس بارزاني ورئيس تيار الغد السوري يبحثان مستجدات المنطقة والوضع في سوريا

وقد هنأ الزعيم الكوردي رئيس الحزب الديمقراطي الكوردستاني ، بتشكيل جبهة السلام والحرية في سوريا ، واصفاً إياه بأنه خطوة إيجابية وجيدة .

