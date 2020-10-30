تعزية.. عائلة  القاضي المتقاعد فاروق السامي عضو المحكمة الاتحادية سابقا الذي فارق الحياة

المركز الاعلامي لمجلس القضاء الاعلى 2013
تعزية
مجلس القضاء الاعلى يعزي عائلة القاضي المتقاعد فاروق السامي عضو المحكمة الاتحادية سابقا الذي فارق الحياة اثر مرض عضال ويسال الله له الرحمة والغفران .
