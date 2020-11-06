معلومات جديدة في قضية أمر إلقاء القبض على الدكتور ليث شبر

قاضي التحقيق يرفض طلب المحامي الإطلاع على أوراق القضية..
اتصالات من شخصيات قيادية في سائرون للتأثير على القضاء..
الإجراءات المشددة في إصدار أمر القبض سببها الضغط على القضاء..
