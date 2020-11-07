السفير ابو سعيد يحذر من سيناريو خطير في أميركا

اشار مفوض الشرق الأوسط للجنة الدولية لحقوق الإنسان في الشرق الأوسط السفير الدكتور هيثم ابو سعيد أن رفع أمريكا اسم الحزب الإسلامي التركستاني من قوائم الإرهاب هو خير دليل على أنها ذاهبة بإتجاه تأزيم الوضع في المنطقة حين أن للحزب مئات المقاتلين في أسوريا وآسيا، وكانت الأمم المتحدة قد صنفتها سنة 2002 كمنظمة إرهابية.

وأضاف السفير ابو سعيد ان هذه الخطوة جاءت رداً على نتائج الإنتخابات التي يسعى الرئيس ترامب إلى تعديل في النتائج وقد تكون من خلال تدل الجهات المؤثرة على مسار تلك الإنتخابات من أجل تعديل نتائجها.واضاف أن السياريو الأخطر وهو نية سوق الرئيس ترامب إلى العدالة بتهم متعددة قد تضع الولايات المتحة الأميركية تحت وابل من المخاطر التي سيكون لها تاثير مباشر على كل المستويات الإجتماعية والإقتصادية والسياسية الدولية.

The Commissioner for the Middle East of the International Commission for Human Rights in the Middle East, Ambassador Dr. Haitham Abu Said indicated that America’s removal of the Turkestan Islamic Party from the lists of terrorism is the best evidence that it is heading towards aggravating the situation in the region when the party has hundreds of fighters in Syria and Asia, and the United Nations had In 2002 classified it as a terrorist organization.

Ambassador Abu Said added that this step came in response to the election results, which President Trump seeks to amend the results, and it may be through the influential parties indicating the course of those elections in order to amend their results, adding that the most dangerous scenario is the intention of President Trump to seek justice on multiple charges. It places the United States under a barrage of risks that will have a direct impact on all social, economic and international political levels.

