خانقين تسجل 25 اصابة جديدة بكورونا

سجلت خانقين 25 اصابة جديدة بفايروس كورونا، فيما تماثل 18 مصابا للشفاء خلال الـ 24 ساعة ماضية. وذكرت مديرية صحة خانقين خلال بيان: ان اجمالي الاصابات بفايروس كورونا بلغ 1520، بضمنها شفاء 785 اصابة، ووفاة 44 حالة، كما ان 40 حالة تحت العناية الصحية.
