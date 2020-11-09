Posted on by

خانقين تسجل 25 اصابة جديدة بكورونا

سجلت خانقين 25 اصابة جديدة بفايروس كورونا، فيما تماثل 18 مصابا للشفاء خلال الـ 24 ساعة ماضية. وذكرت مديرية صحة خانقين خلال بيان: ان اجمالي الاصابات بفايروس كورونا بلغ 1520، بضمنها شفاء 785 اصابة، ووفاة 44 حالة، كما ان 40 حالة تحت العناية الصحية.
Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close