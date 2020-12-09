Posted on by

مصرع وإصابة 12 شخصاً بحادث سير في ديالى

أفاد مصدر أمني في محافظة ديالى، الأربعاء، بحادث سير في إحدى طرق المحافظة.

وقال المصدر إن “حادث سير وقع، اليوم، على طريق بلدروز- كنعان في محافظة ديالى”.
وأضاف أن “الحادث أسفر عن مصرع أربعة اشخاص وإصابة ثمانية آخرين”.

