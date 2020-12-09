مصرع وإصابة 12 شخصاً بحادث سير في ديالى

أفاد مصدر أمني في محافظة ديالى، الأربعاء، بحادث سير في إحدى طرق المحافظة.
وقال المصدر إن “حادث سير وقع، اليوم، على طريق بلدروز- كنعان في محافظة ديالى”.
وأضاف أن “الحادث أسفر عن مصرع أربعة اشخاص وإصابة ثمانية آخرين”.
