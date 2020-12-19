الثورة المعاصرة

” لا ثورة حقيقية.. بدون نظرية ثورية”.(لينين).

الثورة بمعناها الواسع ضمن الواقع العلمي، هي بالتغيير الملموس لحياة مجتمع متطلع نحو غد أفضل جديد متقدم ومتجدد، مناقض للقديم الرجعي المتخلف، في مختلف مجالات الحياة “الأجتماعية والسياسية والأقتصادية والتربوية التعليمية الثقافية والصحية والعمرانية والخدمية المتنوعة”، يلتمس المواطن بحق وحقيقة ما آلت اليه المتغيرات الحياتية لعموم المجتمع الجديد، نحو الأفضل والأحسن المتصاعد في الخير والتقدم والتطور بشكل أيجابي، مع ضمان الحرية الفردية وصولاً للديمقراطية الحقيقية، مبنية على أسس دستورية سليمة، لضمان حقوق الأنسان كاملة غير منقوصة، بعيدة عن كل أشكال العنف والعنف المضاد، مع توفير الأمن والأمان وصولاً للأستقرار الدائم لحياة حرة كريمة ضامنة المستقبل الأنساني الحالي واللاحق عبر الأجيال.

الثورة الحقيقية بثوارها، مالكي ثقافة الأدب والنزاهة والحب العام بعيداً عن حب الذات، تعمل لأنهاء الفوارق الطبقية وصولاً لتحقيق العدالة الأجتماعية في حدها الأعلى، تعالج الفقر والعوز والحاجة للأنسان، بعيداً عن الفقر والظلم والأستغلال والجشع الغير المبرر، مع القناعة الذاتية المالية للأنسان نفسه لأنهاء جشعه، دون أستغلاله لأخيه الأنسان، بأنتشال الحالة المأساوية الظالمة للطبقة المضطهدة من قبل الطبقة البرجوازية المتحكمة في أدارة مصالحها الذاتية على حساب الشعب.

وهذا يتطلب أدارة ثورية تنبثق من الثورة نفسها في أدارة دفة الحكم في البلد المعني، لتعالج الوضع العام والخاص المتعلق بالأنسان، تحقيقاً للأمن والأمان والأستقرار في الوطن، بهمة ثورية تتبنى الأسس الموضوعية المتينة الأهداف نوايا سليمة وصادقة مع نفسها وشعبها، بعيداً عن التفرد القراري بتفاعل قيادي جماعي حريص لواقع بمنظور متطور ومتقدم.

فلابد من موازنة مجتمعية عادلة ومنصفة، تعمل بموجب برنامج عملي مخطط ومدروس سلفاً، مع تقييم وتقدير المنجز وأساليب الصرف بنزاهة كاملة ومتابعة مستمرة محروسة ومراقبة حيثيات العمل الأنجازي عن كثب، يضمن حقوق وحرية المواطن وضمان عيشه الكامل والدائم، وضمان تعليمه وصحته ومستقبل حياته، الآن وفي المستقبل عبر الأجيال الحالية واللاحقة.

الثورة والحرية الفردية:

من أولى مهام الثورة المعاصرة هي توفير الحرية الشخصية للأنسان ضمن القوانين والأنظمة، بعيداً عن الفوضى الخلاقة كما حدث في زمن الأحتلالين الدولي والأقليمي للعراق الجديد، ما بعد التغيير الحاصل بأنهاء دور سلطة دكتاتورية صدامية فاشية، ببديل أمريكي – بريطاني متعاون مع عميل أيراني محترف ومنحرف، والأخير جند عناصره المعتمدة المدربة لأكثر من عقدين من الزمن الدامي العاصف بالبلدين أيران والعراق، تلك العناصر الطفيلية الطائفية بأمتاز، يتحكم بها والي الفقيد الأيراني، يسيّرها وفق أهوائه ونواياه الشريرة، بالضد من ثورة الشعب الحقيقية المناضلة لعقود من الزمن الدكتاتوري الفاشي، هذه القوى التي لا زالت مسيّرة ومُؤتمرة، بالسلطة الفاشية الأيرانية المتخذة للأسلام ذريعة وحجة واهية، دمرت البشر والحجر في العراق الجديد، المخفق في جميع أتجاهات الحياة، حتى بات الشعب العراقي يترحم على النظام الدكتاتوري الفاشي الأرعن، تلك القوى المسيرة والعميلة لنظام أيران الأسلامي الطائفي، بيضت الوجه المُسَخم للنظام السابق.

الأنتفاضة التشرينية قائمة ومستمرة:

المعاناة الدائمة والمستمرة من كل نواحي الحياة للأنسان العراقي، لما يقارب العقدين من الزمن العاصف بعد التغيير السلطوي الفاشي، زادت هموم ومآسي الشعب العراقي أكثر من السابق، مما دفعت بالشبيبة العراقية بالتحرك نحو أهداف أنسانية نبيلة تطالب بالحياة وبالوطن المفقود لأستقلاليته، يعاني شعبها من الأستبداد والقمع المنظم، نتيجة الخطف المبرمج والأعتقالات الكيفية والأغتيالات المتواصلة، والمحسوبية والمنسوبية وغياب هيبة الدولة والفساد المالي والأداري العائم، والأقتصاد متلكأ وعليل ومدمر ريعي وبطالة شبه دائمة وبطالة مقنعة، وفقر محدق دائم، مع فقدان الأمن والأمان والقانون والنظام والشعب يعيش في شريعة الغاب، والميليشيات المسلحة تتحكم بأمور الدولة وهي الدولة بعينها، كونها تتمكن من تنفيذ مآربها ونواياها الشريرة بأساليبها الطائفية السلطوية المقيتة، بأوامر من الجارة ولاية الفقيه الأيراني المدمر للوطن والمواطن العراقي على حد سواء.

كل هذا وذاك دفعت بشبيبة العراق نحو الأنتفاضة الخالدة في تشرين الأول من العام الماضي، وهي مستمرة في تنفيذ أهدافها الثورية الثائرة من أجل أنهاء القديم الفاشل المدمر ببديل ناجح معمر، يعم الخير والأمن والأمان ولأستقرار للوطن والمواطن، بعيداً عن العنف والقتل والخطف والأغتيال الدائم والمستمر دون وجه حق.

هذه الأنتفاضة المتواصلة لها أسسها وأهدافها المعلومة والواضحة ومنها:

1. الوعي الثوري الشبيبي الخارق لعقلاء العراق، من أصحاب المصالح الوطنية والأنسانية العامة مطالبين لعودة وطنهم المسلوب الأرادة، (نريد وطن).

2.أنتزاع الحريات العامة من سلطة تمارس الفوضى الخلاقة، بعيداً عن النظام والقيود والقانون العادل المنصف للجميع، لتحقيق العدالة الأجتماعية لعموم العراقيين.

3.الألتقاء والأتفاق على قاسم مشترك أصغر وهو الوطن والأنسان معاً.

4.يمتلكون الوعي الكامل في تقديمهم للتضحيات الجسيمة، وصولاً لأهدافهم النبيلة النزيهة، وهم مقتنعون تماماً بأن (الثورة أو الأنتفاضة تأكل أبنائها). كما حدث في الثورة الفرنسية عام 1789.

5.لابد من وضع حد لقوى التسلط الطفيلية المتشبثة بالسلطة السالبة والسارقة للمال العام، بممارسة أقصى الفساد اللامثيل له في التاريخ، وأنهاء وجودها بأي ثمن دون خوف وملل.

6.لابد من تنظيم صفوفهم بحنكة فائقة، بأحترام الموقف وتقدير الأمور الموضوعية، والتعامل بحكمة تقديراً للذاتيات والأمكانيات المتاحة.

7.القوانين الوضعية والموضوعية تؤكد يقيناً بأنتصار الثورة وأهدافها الخلاقة المبنية على ديمومة الحياة بكرامة لهذه الأجيال، الحالية واللاحقة مهما طال الزمن أم قصر.

8.يجب أن تكون للثورة أسسها ومنهاجها وبرنامجها الدائم، بموجب المفردات المتجددة والمتطورة نحو الأفضل.

9.بعد نجاح الثورة بثوارها المبدئيين، يجب أن تحافظ على ديمومة عطائها، بعمل جماعي بعيداً عن الفردية والتفرد والتسلط لأركاع الأخرين والنيل منهم. كما حدث في فرنسا عام 1799 من قبل روبسبير، مستغلاً الثورة الجماعية، فحولها الى الفردية، من(قيادة ثورية جماعية الى فردية تسلطية).

تجربة أخرى ممائلة حصلت في الأتحاد السوفيتي السابق، بين 1926-1953 بقيادة جوزيف ستالين، الذي أنفرد في السلطة وغيب قيمها الثورية وقيادتها الجماعية، بعكس سلفه لينين الذي حافظ على الثورة ومبادئها الخلاقة لخير وتقدم الشعب، مستمراً بحرق مراحل التطور الأجتماعي والأقتصادي والسياسي.

وكما حصل في تجربة العراق المرّة التي لا زال الشعب العراقي يدفع ثمن التفرد بالسلطة ومبادئها الثورية، بحدث تاريخي ما بعد جمهورية تموز 1958، حيث سيطرة عبد الكريم على زمام الأمور وأنفرد بالسلطة، ومن ثم أخفاقه وأزاحته، لينزف دم الشعب العراقي على قارعة الطريق بعنف بعثي قومي دموي لا مثيل له في الكون.

كما وتجربة أخرى ما بعد تموز 1968، عندما سُرقت السلطة من جديد من عبد الرحمن عارف، وأنفراد صدام بالسلطة بأنقلابه على البكر وكل الذين سبقوه في حزب البعث، فلم يعد وجود لحزب البعث عملياً، فحوله الى أداة قمعية بوليسية بالضد من الشعب ما بعد تموز عام 1979، ومن ثم دخوله الحروب المتعددة والطويلة، أحرقت الأخضر واليابس، مع حصارين لشعبه عالمي مؤلم جداً، وداخلي سلطوي قاتل ومدمر، من خلال عملة صدامية مزيفة، على حساب القدرة الشرائية للمواطن العراقي الفقير.

The contemporary revolution

“There is no real revolution … without a revolutionary theory.” (Lenin)

The revolution, in its broad sense within the scientific reality, is a tangible change in the life of a society looking towards a new, progressive and renewed better tomorrow, contradictory to the old, backward, backward, in the various fields of life, “social, political, economic, educational, educational, cultural, health, urban, and service varied.” The life of the whole new society, towards better and better progress in goodness, progress and development in a positive manner, while ensuring individual freedom to reach true democracy, based on sound constitutional foundations, to ensure complete and uncompromised human rights, far from all forms of violence and counter-violence, while providing security and safety. For the permanent stability of a free and dignified life that guarantees the current and future human future across generations.

The true revolution with its revolutionaries, the owners of a culture of literature, integrity and public love away from self-love, works to end class differences in order to achieve social justice at its highest level, addresses poverty, want and need for mankind, away from poverty, injustice, exploitation and unjustified greed, with the financial self-conviction of man himself to end his greed Without exploiting his fellow human being, by extricating the unjust and tragic state of the oppressed class by the bourgeois class controlling the management of its self-interests at the expense of the people.

This requires a revolutionary administration that emerges from the revolution itself in managing the helm of government in the concerned country, to address the general and special situation related to the human being, in order to achieve security, safety and stability in the homeland, with a revolutionary vigor that adopts solid objective foundations, goals, sound and sincere intentions with itself and its people, far from the decision-making exclusivity with leadership interaction Collective keen on reality with a sophisticated and advanced perspective.

There must be a fair and equitable societal budget, operating according to a planned and deliberate practical program in advance, with evaluation and evaluation of achievement and methods of disbursement with complete integrity, constant follow-up and close monitoring of the conditions of accomplishment work, ensuring the rights and freedom of the citizen and ensuring his full and permanent living, and ensuring his education, health and future of life, now and in The future across present and future generations.

Revolution and individual freedom:

One of the first tasks of the contemporary revolution is to provide personal freedom for people within laws and regulations, away from creative chaos, as happened in the era of the international and regional occupation of the new Iraq, after the change that took place by ending the role of a confrontational, fascist dictatorship, with an American-British alternative cooperating with a professional and perverted Iranian agent, And the latter has recruited its approved and trained personnel for more than two decades of bloody and stormy times in the two countries, Iran and Iraq, those sectarian and parasitic elements with distinction, controlled by the Iranian deceased’s ruler, who runs them according to his desires and evil intentions, against the true people’s revolution fighting for decades of fascist dictatorial time, these forces that do not It continues to march and converge, with the Iranian fascist power taking Islam as a pretext and a flimsy argument, destroying people and stones in the new Iraq, which is failing in all directions of life, until the Iraqi people have mercy on the reckless fascist dictatorial regime, those forces that are directing and puppets of Iran’s sectarian Islamic regime, have laid the bloated face of the regime the previous.

The legislative uprising is ongoing and continuing:

The permanent and continuous suffering of all aspects of life for the Iraqi person, for the nearly two decades of stormy time after the fascist authoritarian change, the concerns and tragedies of the Iraqi people increased more than before, which prompted the Iraqi youth to move towards noble human goals demanding life and the homeland lost its independence, its people suffering from tyranny and oppression The regulator, as a result of programmed kidnapping, qualitative arrests and ongoing assassinations, favoritism and patronage, lack of state prestige, floating financial and administrative corruption, the economy is lagging, sick, rent-destructive, semi-permanent unemployment, disguised unemployment, and persistent poverty, with the loss of security, safety, law and order, and the people live in the law of the jungle, and armed militias control With the affairs of the state, which is the state itself, as it is able to implement its evil aims and intentions through its abhorrent authoritarian sectarian methods, on the orders of the neighbor, Wilayat al-Faqih, the Iranian destroyer of the homeland and the Iraqi citizen alike.

All this and that pushed the youth of Iraq towards the eternal uprising in October of last year, and it continues to implement its revolutionary revolutionary goals in order to end the failed, destructive old alternative with a successful and durable alternative that permeates good, security, safety and stability for the country and the citizen, away from violence, murder, kidnapping and permanent and continuous assassination without Right.

This ongoing uprising has its known and clear foundations and objectives, including:

1. The revolutionary youth awareness that is beyond the wise people of Iraq, among those with national and general human interests, who are demanding the return of their desolate homeland (We want a homeland).

2. Taking away public freedoms from an authority that practices creative chaos, away from order and restrictions, and a just and equitable law for all, in order to achieve social justice for all Iraqis.

3. Meeting and agreement on a smaller common denominator, which is the homeland and the human being together.

4- They possess full awareness in making huge sacrifices, in order to reach their noble and honest goals, and they are fully convinced that (the revolution or the uprising eat its children). As it happened in the French Revolution in 1789.

5- It is imperative to put an end to the parasitic powers of domination that cling to the negative power and theft of public money, by exercising the most extreme corruption unparalleled in history, and ending their existence at any cost without fear and boredom.

6. It is imperative to organize their ranks with great sophistication, respecting the situation, appreciating objective matters, and dealing wisely with an appreciation of subjectivity and available capabilities.

7. Positive and objective laws affirm with certainty the victory of the revolution and its creative goals based on the permanence of life with dignity for these generations, current and future, no matter how long or short the time is.

8. The revolution must have its foundations, platform, and permanent program, in accordance with renewed and developed vocabulary for the better.

9- After the success of the revolution with its principled revolutionaries, it must preserve the permanence of its giving, through collective action away from individualism, exclusivity and authoritarianism to kneel in others and undermine them. As happened in France in 1799 by Robespierre, taking advantage of the collective revolution, so he transformed it into individualism, from (collective revolutionary leadership to authoritarian individualism).

Another similar experience occurred in the former Soviet Union, between 1926-1953 under the leadership of Joseph Stalin, who was alone in power and the absence of its revolutionary values ​​and collective leadership, unlike his predecessor Lenin, who preserved the revolution and its creative principles for the good and progress of the people, continuing to burn stages of social, economic and political development.

As happened in the bitter experience of Iraq, in which the Iraqi people still pay the price of exclusivity in power and its revolutionary principles, with a historical event after the Republic of July 1958, when Abdul Karim took control of matters and took control of power, and then his failure and displacement, so that the blood of the Iraqi people would bleed on the side of the road with Baathist violence. A bloody nationalist unparalleled in the universe.

And another experience after July 1968, when power was stolen again from Abd al-Rahman Aref, and Saddam’s individuals in power by his coup against al-Bakr and all those who preceded him in the Baath Party, the Baath Party no longer practically existed, so it turned it into a police repressive tool against the people after July of the year 1979, and then he entered the multiple and long wars, which burned everything and everything, with two sieges of his people, a very painful world, and a fatal and destructive authoritarian interior, through a counterfeit counterfeit currency, at the expense of the purchasing power of the poor Iraqi citizen.

