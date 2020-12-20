سادة الحرب- كتبها وغناها بوب ديلان عام 1963 – ترجمة بهجت عباس
تعالوا أنتم يا سادةَ الحرب ،
أنتم الذين صنعوا كلَّ هذه البنادق ،َ
أنتم الذين بنـوْا طائـراتِ المـوت ،
أنتم الذين صنعـوا القنـابلَ كلها ،
أنتم الذين يختفـون خلفَ الجـدران ،
أنتم الذين يختفـون وراء المنـاضد .
إنني فقط أريدكم أنْ تعـرفـوا
أنّنـي أستطيـع أنْ أرى خلالَ أقـنِـعـتِكم
أنّكمْ لم تعمـلوا أيَّ شيء أبداً
ولكـنْ تبـنون لتـدمِّـروا .
أنتم تلعبـون بدنـيايَ
كمـا لو أنّها دُمْـيَـتُـكم الصّغـيرة ،
تَضَعـون بنـدقـيَّـةً في يدي ،
وتخـتفـون عن نـاظـريَّ ،
وتعـودون وتركضـون أبعـدَ من هذا ،
عندما تتطايـر الرَّصاصاتُ السَّـريعـة .
مثـلَ يهـوذا في العهـد القديم
تكذبـون وتخدعـون،
الحربُ العالميّـة يمكـن أنْ تُكـسَبَ ،
تريـدوننـي أنْ أ ُصـدِّقَ ،
ولكنّـي أرى منْ خلال عيـونِـكمْ ،
وأرى من خلال عقـولـِكمْ ،
مثلما أرى من خلال الماء
الذي يجري أسفلَ في مَـجْـرايَ .
تُـحكِمـونَ قَبضـاتِـكمْ على الأزنُـدِ
ليُـطلِـقَ الآخـرونَ النّـارَ
ثمَّ تتهـيّـأون وتـراقبـون ،
عندما يتصاعـد عدد الوَفَـيات ،
تَختـبِـئـون في قصـوركمْ ،
بينـما تسيـلُ دمـاءُ الفتيـان
خارجَ أجسـادهمْ
وتُقـبَـرُ في الوحـلِ .
قذفـتم الخوفَ الأشـدَّ سـوءً
الذي لم يُـمكِـنْ قـذفُـه أبـداً ،
الخـوفَ من جلبِ الأطفال إلى الدّنـيا
لتـهديـد طفـلـي الذي لمْ يُـولَـدْ
ولمْ يُسَـمَّ .
أنتم لا تستحـقّـون الدَّمَ
الذي يَجـري في عـروقـِكمْ .
كم عليَّ أنْ أعـرفَ
لأ ُوَضِّـحَ اتجِّـاهاً آخَـرَ .
لربَّـما تقـولونَ إنني فتى يافعٌ ،
لربَّـما تقـولون إنني غيْـرُ مُتعـلِّـم ٍ،
ولكنّـي أعرفُ شيئـاً واحـداً ،
ولو أنّـي أصغـرُ منكمْ سنّـاً
حتّـى المسيحُ لا يغـفر أبداً ما تعمـلون .
دعـوني أسألـُكمْ سُـؤالاً واحـداً ،
هل مالـُكمْ هذا نافعٌ إلى هذا الحدّ
هلْ سيشتري لكم غـفـراناً ؟
هل تعتقـدونَ أنّـه يستطيع ؟
أفكِّـر أنّكم ستعلـمـون
عندما يقـرع ناقـوسُ مـوتـِكمْ ،
لا يستطيع كلّ ُ المال الذي كسبتمـوه
أنْ يُـعـيدَ إليـكُـمْ أرواحَـكمْ .
آمَـلُ أنْ تمـوتـوا ،
وأنْ يـأتـيَ مـوتُـكُـمْ عـاجـلاً ،
سأتبـعُ نعشَـكم في المساء الشّـاحبِ ،
وسأراقـبُ ، بيـنـما يُـدلّـى بكمْ
أسفلَ إلى فراش المـوت ،
سـوف أقف على قبـركم
إلى أنْ أتأكَّـدَ أنَّـكم أمواتٌ
Masters of War – By Bob Dylan
Come you masters of war
You that build the big guns
You that build the death planes
You that build all the bombs
You that hide behind walls
You that hide behind desks
I just want you to know
I can see through your masks
You that never done nothin’
But build to destroy
You play with my world
Like it’s your little toy
You put a gun in my hand
And you hide from my eyes
And you turn and run farther
When the fast bullets fly
Like Judas of old
You lie and deceive
A world war can be won
You want me to believe
But I see through your eyes
And I see through your brain
Like I see through the water
That runs down my drain
You fasten all the triggers
For the others to fire
Then you sit back and watch
When the death count gets higher
You hide in your mansion
While the young people’s blood
Flows out of their bodies
And is buried in the mud
You’ve thrown the worst fear
That can ever be hurled
Fear to bring children
Into the world
For threatening my baby
Unborn and unnamed
You ain’t worth the blood
That runs in your veins
How much do I know
To talk out of turn
You might say that I’m young
You might say I’m unlearned
But there’s one thing I know
Though I’m younger than you
That even Jesus would never
Forgive what you do
Let me ask you one question
Is your money that good?
Will it buy you forgiveness
Do you think that it could?
I think you will find
When your death takes its toll
All the money you made
Will never buy back your soul
And I hope that you die
And your death will come soon
I’ll follow your casket
By the pale afternoon
And I’ll watch while you’re lowered
Down to your deathbed
And I’ll stand over your grave
‘Til I’m sure that you’re dead