سادة الحرب- كتبها وغناها بوب ديلان عام 1963 – ترجمة بهجت عباس

تعالوا أنتم يا سادةَ الحرب ،

أنتم الذين صنعوا كلَّ هذه البنادق ،َ

أنتم الذين بنـوْا طائـراتِ المـوت ،

أنتم الذين صنعـوا القنـابلَ كلها ،

أنتم الذين يختفـون خلفَ الجـدران ،

أنتم الذين يختفـون وراء المنـاضد .

إنني فقط أريدكم أنْ تعـرفـوا

أنّنـي أستطيـع أنْ أرى خلالَ أقـنِـعـتِكم

أنّكمْ لم تعمـلوا أيَّ شيء أبداً

ولكـنْ تبـنون لتـدمِّـروا .

أنتم تلعبـون بدنـيايَ

كمـا لو أنّها دُمْـيَـتُـكم الصّغـيرة ،

تَضَعـون بنـدقـيَّـةً في يدي ،

وتخـتفـون عن نـاظـريَّ ،

وتعـودون وتركضـون أبعـدَ من هذا ،

عندما تتطايـر الرَّصاصاتُ السَّـريعـة .

مثـلَ يهـوذا في العهـد القديم

تكذبـون وتخدعـون،

الحربُ العالميّـة يمكـن أنْ تُكـسَبَ ،

تريـدوننـي أنْ أ ُصـدِّقَ ،

ولكنّـي أرى منْ خلال عيـونِـكمْ ،

وأرى من خلال عقـولـِكمْ ،

مثلما أرى من خلال الماء

الذي يجري أسفلَ في مَـجْـرايَ .

تُـحكِمـونَ قَبضـاتِـكمْ على الأزنُـدِ

ليُـطلِـقَ الآخـرونَ النّـارَ

ثمَّ تتهـيّـأون وتـراقبـون ،

عندما يتصاعـد عدد الوَفَـيات ،

تَختـبِـئـون في قصـوركمْ ،

بينـما تسيـلُ دمـاءُ الفتيـان

خارجَ أجسـادهمْ

وتُقـبَـرُ في الوحـلِ .

قذفـتم الخوفَ الأشـدَّ سـوءً

الذي لم يُـمكِـنْ قـذفُـه أبـداً ،

الخـوفَ من جلبِ الأطفال إلى الدّنـيا

لتـهديـد طفـلـي الذي لمْ يُـولَـدْ

ولمْ يُسَـمَّ .

أنتم لا تستحـقّـون الدَّمَ

الذي يَجـري في عـروقـِكمْ .

كم عليَّ أنْ أعـرفَ

لأ ُوَضِّـحَ اتجِّـاهاً آخَـرَ .

لربَّـما تقـولونَ إنني فتى يافعٌ ،

لربَّـما تقـولون إنني غيْـرُ مُتعـلِّـم ٍ،

ولكنّـي أعرفُ شيئـاً واحـداً ،

ولو أنّـي أصغـرُ منكمْ سنّـاً

حتّـى المسيحُ لا يغـفر أبداً ما تعمـلون .

دعـوني أسألـُكمْ سُـؤالاً واحـداً ،

هل مالـُكمْ هذا نافعٌ إلى هذا الحدّ

هلْ سيشتري لكم غـفـراناً ؟

هل تعتقـدونَ أنّـه يستطيع ؟

أفكِّـر أنّكم ستعلـمـون

عندما يقـرع ناقـوسُ مـوتـِكمْ ،

لا يستطيع كلّ ُ المال الذي كسبتمـوه

أنْ يُـعـيدَ إليـكُـمْ أرواحَـكمْ .

آمَـلُ أنْ تمـوتـوا ،

وأنْ يـأتـيَ مـوتُـكُـمْ عـاجـلاً ،

سأتبـعُ نعشَـكم في المساء الشّـاحبِ ،

وسأراقـبُ ، بيـنـما يُـدلّـى بكمْ

أسفلَ إلى فراش المـوت ،

سـوف أقف على قبـركم

إلى أنْ أتأكَّـدَ أنَّـكم أمواتٌ

Masters of War – By Bob Dylan

Come you masters of war

You that build the big guns

You that build the death planes

You that build all the bombs

You that hide behind walls

You that hide behind desks

I just want you to know

I can see through your masks

You that never done nothin’

But build to destroy

You play with my world

Like it’s your little toy

You put a gun in my hand

And you hide from my eyes

And you turn and run farther

When the fast bullets fly

Like Judas of old

You lie and deceive

A world war can be won

You want me to believe

But I see through your eyes

And I see through your brain

Like I see through the water

That runs down my drain

You fasten all the triggers

For the others to fire

Then you sit back and watch

When the death count gets higher

You hide in your mansion

While the young people’s blood

Flows out of their bodies

And is buried in the mud

You’ve thrown the worst fear

That can ever be hurled

Fear to bring children

Into the world

For threatening my baby

Unborn and unnamed

You ain’t worth the blood

That runs in your veins

How much do I know

To talk out of turn

You might say that I’m young

You might say I’m unlearned

But there’s one thing I know

Though I’m younger than you

That even Jesus would never

Forgive what you do

Let me ask you one question

Is your money that good?

Will it buy you forgiveness

Do you think that it could?

I think you will find

When your death takes its toll

All the money you made

Will never buy back your soul

And I hope that you die

And your death will come soon

I’ll follow your casket

By the pale afternoon

And I’ll watch while you’re lowered

Down to your deathbed

And I’ll stand over your grave

‘Til I’m sure that you’re dead