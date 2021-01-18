(بالوثيقة) مفوضية الانتخابات تقترح للكاظمي موعداً جديداً للانتخابات المبكرة

وكان الكاظمي قد حدد يوم 6 حزيران/ يونيو 2021 موعدا للانتخابات المبكرة، بوصفها مطلبا شعبيا وسياسيا بعد استقالة حكومة عادل عبدالمهدي.
