(بالوثيقة) مفوضية الانتخابات تقترح للكاظمي موعداً جديداً للانتخابات المبكرة

وكان الكاظمي قد حدد يوم 6 حزيران/ يونيو 2021 موعدا للانتخابات المبكرة، بوصفها مطلبا شعبيا وسياسيا بعد استقالة حكومة عادل عبدالمهدي.

 

