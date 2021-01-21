مفوضية حقوق الانسان: تفجير ساحة الطيران مؤشر لعودة الارهاب
اكد عضو مفوضية حقوق الانسان علي البياتي ان تفجير ساحة الطيران مؤشر لعودة الإرهاب من جديد، وقال البياتي في تغريدة له على تويتر ان استهداف الارهاب لمركز العاصمة بعد أن كان يستهدف المناطق النائية والهشة أمنيا هو بكل تأكيد مؤشر على ضعف المؤسسات الأمنية.
