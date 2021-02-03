تكليف الفريق الركن قيس المحمداوي معاوناً لرئيس أركان الجيش

أفاد مصدر أمني، الأربعاء، بتكليف الفريق الركن قيس المحمداوي معاوناً لرئيس أركان الجيش.
وقال المصدر في حديث للسومرية نيوز، إنه “تم تكليف (الفريق الركن/قيس المحمداوي) معاوناً لرئيس أركان الجيش لشؤون العمليات”.
