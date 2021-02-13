Posted on by

الاتحاد العام للصحفيين العرب يدين بكل قوة اعتقال السلطات السودانية للأستاذ حسين خوجلي

بيان صحفي الاتحاد العام للصحفيين العرب يدين بكل قوة اعتقال السلطات السودانية للأستاذ حسين خوجلي الصحفي السوداني مالك صحيفة الوان وقناة ام درمان الفضائية وإذاعة المساء يوم 10 فبراير
الاتحاد العام للصحفيين العرب
