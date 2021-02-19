مقتل شخص بخلاف عشائري جنوبي بغداد

افاد مصدر امني، الخميس، بمقتل شخص بسبب خلاف عشائري جنوبي بغداد.
وقال المصدر إن “شخصاً قتل مساء اليوم نتيجة خلاف عشائري ضمن شارع ٢٠ في البياع”، من دون ذكر المزيد من التفاصيل.
