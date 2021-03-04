بالتزامن مع زيارة البابا الصدر يعلن 4 مشتركات دينية

اعلن زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر، الاربعاء، عدم وجود تناقض بين ان يكون الدين عند الله الاسلام وبين وحدة الاديان تحت راية (لا الله الا الله)، ويعلن عن 4 مشتركات دينية.
اعلن زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر، الاربعاء، عدم وجود تناقض بين ان يكون الدين عند الله الاسلام وبين وحدة الاديان تحت راية (لا الله الا الله)، ويعلن عن 4 مشتركات دينية.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.