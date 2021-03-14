Posted on by

بالأرقام.. صحة الكرخ تكشف تفاصيل الاصابات الجديدة بكورونا

أعلن المدير العام لصحة الكرخ في بغداد جاسب الحجامي، الاحد، عن اعداد وعناوين الحالات المشخصة في مختبراتها بفايروس كورونا مع اعداد الشفاء والوفيات اليوم.
وبلغ عدد الاصابات 349 موزعة كالآتي:

أبو غريب ————10
الإسكان—————-3
البياع—————–18
التاجي—————–13
التاجيات —————-2
الحرية—————–34

الدورة——————6
الرحمانية —————5
السيدية—————-17
الشالجية —————-5
الشرطة الخامسة———-1
الشعلة—————–33
الطوبجي —————-2
العامرية—————-11
العطيفية —————6
العلاوي—————–2
الغزالية—————-24
القادسية—————8
الكاظمية ————–32
المحمودية————-20
المنصور—————23

الوشاش—————-5
اليرموك—————-7
حي الجامعة————13
حي الجهاد————-11
حي الخضراء————3
حي العامل————-16
حي القادسية———–2
سبع البور————–1
شارع حيفا————-2
كرادة مريم————-3
سكنة جانب الرصافة —–9
محافظة بابل————1
محافظة ذي قار ———-1

الشفاء: 701.. الوفيات: 5

