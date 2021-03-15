الحضارة السومرية في أور (أوروك) مهد الحضارة الإنسانية والأقدم في تاريخ البشرية”

تعتبر الحضارة السومرية مهد الحضارة الإنسانية والأقدم في تاريخ البشرية ، ويرجع تاريخها إلى أكثر من 8000 سنة. وقعت هذه المستوطنة البشرية والحضارة في بلاد ما بين النهرين. حاليا بلاد ما بين النهرين في معظمها العراق وتمتد إلى إيران و الأناضول و أجزاء أخرى من الشرق الأوسط وآسيا الوسطى. الحضارة السومرية كانت متطورة للغاية. فقد استطاعوا أقامة الحكومة والمدارس والبنية الاجتماعية والغذاء المستقر والدين والفنون والرياضيات وعلم الفلك والتنجيم والطب والتكنولوجيا والعديد من الاختراعات الهامة. لقد اخترعوا نظامًا للكتابة يستخدم حروفًا مسمّاة الحروف المسمارية . وكل هذا موثقًا في جميع سجلاتهم على الأقراص الطينية. اخترعوا الآلات الموسيقية مثل القيثارة الذهبية (الصورة 4) وأنتجوا المجوهرات الجميلة والأدوات المعدنية والأدوات الحجرية والمنسوجات.

لقد كتب أورنامو أول دستور قانوني في سومر ، والذي أصبح سابقة لقانون حمورابي في بابل. يقدم هذا القانون العالمي للتأليفات القانونية مثالاً جيدًا على الحملة الموحدة لملوك أور التي خدم فيها الملك كأب شخصية قادت أطفاله على الطريق الصحيح نحو الرخاء. لقد اخترعوا فن التعدين ، وصنعوا البرونز ، وشرعوا في العصر البرونزي. هم اول من اخترعوا مركبات ذات عجلات واستخدموها في عربات المزارع ومركبات الحرب، كما قاموا ببناء سدود للتحكم في الفيضانات وقنوات الري للزراعة وهم من الاوائل في زراعة القمح والشعير والحبوب الأخرى، كما وأنتجوا الخمور والبيرة وجاءوا بمصطلح “الكحول”. احتفظوا بسجلات الأعمال والسجلات وكان لديهم توثيق لسجلات التجارة. بنوا القوارب وتداولوا مع المناطق القريبة والهند. كما اخترع السومريون الوقت باستخدام النظام الستيني والذي يعتمد الاساس 60 في حساباته (مثلما نستخدم نحن الان النظام العشري 10). يقسمون الوقت بنسبة 60 ثانية في الدقيقة و 60 دقيقة في الساعه ، والتي ما زلنا نستخدمها اليوم. كما أنهم قسموا الدائرة إلى 360 درجة وكان لديهم معرفة واسعة بالرياضيات بما في ذلك الجمع والطرح والضرب والقسمة والمعادلات التربيعية والتكعيبية.

كان هذا مهمًا في تتبع السجلات وكذلك في بعض مشاريع البناء الكبيرة ، حيث كان لدى السومريون صيغ حسابية من أجل معرفة محيط ومساحة الأشكال الهندسية المختلفة مثل المستطيلات والدوائر والمثلثات والمعادلات الجبرية هندسية بشكل جيد قبل نظرية إقليدس ، كما في اللوح الطيني (الصور 1 ، 1 أ ، 1 ب). حتى أنهم كانوا يعرفون نظرية فيثاغورس قبل فترة طويلة من كتاب فيثاغورس كما هو الحال في اللوح الطيني (الصورة 2). من المقبول بشكل عام أن المدن الأولى والزقورات التي شيدت مثل الهرم في العالم ارتفعت في سومر ، ومن بين أهم المدن: أور (أوروك) ، وركاء، إريدو ، لارسا ، إسين ، أدب ، كولا ، لاكش ، نيبور ، نينا و كيش. السومريون شيدوا المدارس الأولى ، والأمثال والأقوال الأولى ، وقصص نوح والفيضان ، ملحمة جلجامش (التوراتية أوجه الشبه لها) التشابهات المذهلة بين قائمة الملك السومري والحسابات في سفر التكوين ، أول أغنية حب ، والسوابق القانونية الأولى في قضايا المحاكم ، الحكاية الأولى لإله الموت المحتقن والأحياء ، أول هتافات الجنازة ، وأول الأفكار الأخلاقية. ممارسة يوم الميلاد لمعرفة برجك تأتي من سومر القديمة وأن العلامات الفلكية استعملها السومريون لاول مرة وهم من الاوائل الذين اوجدوها. النبي السومري إبراهيم ، المتدين الذي غادر أور وذهب وبنى بيوت الله للبشرية: القدس ثم مكة.

المهاجرين من جنوب و غرب سومر و الذين يتحدثون اللغه الآراميه إلى حد كبير ، قد قدموا تدريجياً و احتلوا واستقروا في أجزاء كثيرة من سومر وتعلموا من حضارة السومريين ، طوروه وأقاموا إمبراطورياتهم. هذه كانت من الأكديين ثم البابليين والآشوريين.

في القرن السابع قبل الميلاد ، اجتمعت قبائل سومرية مختلفة و انذاك سميت بالميدين (الذين يتأصلون لهم في الوقت الحاضر كل من شعوب الفرس والكرد والأرمن) لتكوين المملكة الوسطى ، والتي بقيت تابعة لآشورية جديدة. ثم بين 616 إلى 609 قبل الميلاد ، تحالف الملك كاياكساريس (624-585) قبل الميلاد مع الملك نابوخذنصر للإمبراطورية البابلية الجديدة ضد الإمبراطورية الآشورية الجديدة ، وبعد ذلك تولت الإمبراطورية الوسطى وامتدت عبر الهضبة الإيرانية و الأناضول ، شمال أفريقيا ، آسيا الوسطى وشمال الهند. تمرد كورش الكبير بنجاح ضد حكامه الميديين وأسس الإمبراطورية الأخمينية في بلاد فارس في عام 553 قبل الميلاد. انتصر القائد أسكندر المقدوني (356-323 BC)على خصمه داريوس الثالث من بلاد فارس ثم جاء نهاية الإمبراطورية الأخمينية في بلاد فارس. ودخل أسكندر بلاد ما بين النهرين في سنة 331 قبل الميلاد وأحتل نينوى وبابل وسوسا. استوطن المستعمرون اليونانيون وانتشروا في هذه المناطق و أسسوا إلحضارة الهلينية الجديدة و مدينة الحضر في بلاد ما بين النهرين في الفترة ( BC312-139) قبل الميلاد في منطقة غرب نينوى (الموصل) – العراق.

في المتحف العراقي تم عرض مجموعة متنوعة من القطع التاريخية العائدة لهذه الفترة اليونانية في فترة الحضر-الهلنستية (312-139) قبل الميلاد ، في العراق ، كما هي معروضه في الصور 5-11.

إن الترتيب الزمني الموضح أعلاه والإغريق في الفترة الهلنستية (312-139) قبل الميلاد في الحضر – العراق تعلموا ودرسوا الآداب بما في ذلك الاكتشافات العلمية التي قدمتها الحضارة الموجوده والمتقدمة للفرس و الميدين والآشوريين والبابليين و الكيشين و اللولويون والأكديين والسومريين.

البروفسور كمال عزيز قيتولي

12 اذار 2021

“The Sumerian civilisation in Ur (Uruk) is considered to be the cradle of human civilisation”

The Sumerian civilisation is considered to be the cradle of human civilisation and the oldest in human history, dating back to over 8,000 years ago. This human settlement and civilisation took place in Mesopotamia. Currently, Mesopotamia is mostly Iraq and stretches into Iran, Anatolia, other parts of Middle East and central Asia. Sumerian culture and civilisation was highly developed. They had established government, schools, social structure, stable food, religion, the arts, mathematics, astronomy, astrology, medicine, technologies and numerous important inventions. They invented a system of writing that used wedged shaped characters called cuneiform and documented all of their records on clay tablets. They invented musical instruments such as the golden harp (Photo 4) and produced beautiful jewellery, metal ware, stone ware and textiles. in Ur – South of Iraq, dated to the early dynastic period III (2600 – 2370 BC), the Iraqi Museum. Ur-Nammu wrote the first legal code in Sumer which became the precedent for the much later, and better known, Code of Hammurabi of Babylon. This universal code of legal pronouncements, presents a good example of the unifying drive of Ur’s kings in which the monarch served as the father figure who guided his children along a proper path toward prosperity. They invented the art of metallurgy, made bronze and ushered in the Bronze Age. They invented the first wheeled vehicles and used them for their farm carts and war chariots. They built dams to control flooding and irrigation canals for agriculture and the first to cultivate wheat, barley and other cereals. They produced wines and beer and came up with the term “Alcohol”. They kept business accounts and records and had trade. They built boats and traded with the region and India. The Sumerians also essentially invented time in that their sexigesimal system used a number system with the base 60 (like we use base 10). They divided time up by 60s including a 60 second minute and a 60 minute hour, which we still use today. They also divided up the circle into 360 degrees. They had a wide knowledge of mathematics including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, quadratic and cubic equations, and fractions. This was important in keeping track of records as well as in some of their large building projects. The Sumerians had mathematic formulas for figuring out the circumference and area for different geometric shapes like rectangles, circles, and triangles and Geometric-Algebraic equations well before Euclid Theorem, as in the clay tablet (Photos, 1,1a,1b). They even knew of the Pythagorean Theorem long before Pythagoras wrote it down as in the clay tablet (Photo 2). It is generally accepted that the first cities and Ziggurats built like pyramid in the world rose in Sumer and, among the most important, were Ur (Uruk), Warka, Eridu, Larsa, Isin, Adab, Kullah, Lagash, Nippur, Nina and Kish. The Sumerians had the first schools, the first proverbs and sayings, the first messiahs, Noah and the Flood stories, The Epic of Gilgamesh, (biblical parallels) the incredible similarities between the Sumerian King List and accounts in Genesis, the first love song, the first aquarium, the first legal precedents in court cases, the first tale of a dying and resurrected god, the first funeral chants, and first moral ideas. The modern day practice of checking one’s horoscope comes from ancient Sumer and that the astrological signs one is born under were first noted and named. The Sumerian prophet Abraham, the patriarch who left Ur and went and built the two houses of God for humanity: Jerusalem then Macca.

Aramaic speaking Migrants from the south to west of Sumer have largely come and gradually occupied and settled in many parts of Sumer and learned from the Sumerian’s civilisation, developed it and established their Empires. These were first the Akkadian then the Babylonians and Assyrians. In the 7th century BC, various Sumerian tribes then named Media’s tribes (nowadays called Persians, Kurds and Armenians) came together to form the Median Kingdom, which it remained a Neo-Assyrian vassal. Then between, 616 to 609 BC, King Cyaxares (624–585 BC), allied with King Nabopolassar of the Neo-Babylonian Empire against the Neo-Assyrian Empire, after which the Median Empire took over and stretched across the Iranian Plateau as far as Anatolia, North Africa, Central Asia and North India. Cyrus the Great successfully rebelled against his Medes rulers and established the Achaemenid Empire of Persia in 553 BC. Alexander was victorious against Darius III of Persia and then came the end of the Achaemenid Empire of Persia. Alexander entered Mesopotamia in 331BC and conquered Nineveh, Babylon and Susa. Alexander’s settlement of Greek colonists and the resulting spread of the Greek in the east resulted in a new Hellenistic civilization in Mesopotamia in the period (312-139 BC) in city Hatra [West of Nineveh (Mosul) – Iraq].The chronological order highlighted above and the Greeks at Hellenistic period (312-139 BC) in Hatra – Iraq learned and studied the literatures including scientific discoveries made by the existing and advanced civilisation of the Persian-Meds, Assyrians, Keeshians, Babylonians, Loloians, Akkadians and Sumerians.

Professor Kamal Aziz Ketuly

12th March 2021