The Pope visit to Iraq, the peace and the world media

In the four days’ visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, the country and for the first time since 40 years ago, has experienced a form of peace, tranquillity, a feeling of happiness and hope for a better future. And the world media during their cover of this visit have shown and focused on the positive sides of Iraq’s’ great and oldest civilisation and its rich cultured and hospitable people. Iraq has shown its good and smooth organisation for the Pope’s visits programs at the various venues he has attended. The warm welcome and respect the Pope has received from everybody that it made his visit was very successful. The Pope at the end of his visit has left with thoughts and experience entirely opposed from what he has been told about Iraq, that it will be very risky and is not safe and may be the non-Christian Iraqis will not welcome him and be bad to him or harm him. This is to show during the past 40 years by most of the world media in which they were programed and planned to focus and show the wrong and negative aspects of Iraq and creating divisions among the various ethnic and religious communities. They were showing wars, terrorists bombings and killings, ciaos, riots, no law and order, the people are backword and divided, poverty and forcing the Iraqi people to leave their country and go and serve others. At the same time these media organisations are discouraging and stopping people from outside the world to visit or invest in the country except their oil and security companies. It will be great and helpful for Iraq stability

and development if the world media changes its attitude to show and focuses on the positive aspect of the country and its people.

Professor Kamal Ketuly.

زيارة البابا للعراق والسلام والاعلام العالمي

خلال الزيارة التي قام بها البابا فرنسيس على مدى أربعة أيام للعراق ، شهدت البلاد ولأول مرة منذ 40 عامًا شكلاً من أشكال السلام والهدوء والشعور بالسعادة والأمل بمستقبل أفضل. وقد أظهرت وسائل الإعلام العالمية خلال تغطيتها لهذه الزيارة الجوانب الإيجابية لحضارة العراق العظيمة والأقدم وشعبها الغني المثقف والمضياف وركزت عليها. وقد أظهر العراق تنظيمه الجيد والسلس لبرامج زيارات البابا في مختلف الأماكن التي حضرها. الترحيب الحار والاحترام الذي لقيه البابا من الجميع لزيارته كان ناجحًا للغاية. وقد غادر البابا في ختام زيارته مع أفكارًا وخبرات معارضة تمامًا لما قيل له عن العراق ، بأنه سيكون مخاطرة كبيرة وغير آمن وقد يكون العراقيون غير المسيحيين لن يرحبوا به ويكونوا سيئين له أو يؤذيه. حيث خلال السنوات الأربعين الماضية و من قبل معظم وسائل الإعلام العالمية حيث تم برمجتها وتخطيطها للتركيز وإظهار الجوانب الخاطئة والسلبية للعراق وخلق الانقسامات بين مختلف الطوائف العرقية والدينية. كانوا يظهرون الحروب ، والتفجيرات الإرهابية ، والقتل ، والاظرابات ، وأعمال الشغب ، ولا قانون أونظام ، والشعب متخلف ومقسّم ، والفقر ، ويحفزون العراقيين على مغادرة بلدهم والذهاب وخدمة الآخرين. في الوقت نفسه ، تعمل هذه المؤسسات الإعلامية على عدم تشجيع ومنع الأشخاص و الشركات من خارج العالم من زيارة البلاد أو الاستثمار فيها باستثناء شركات النفط والأمن الخاصة بهم. سيكون أمرا رائعا ومفيدا لاستقرار العراق وتنميته إذا غيرت وسائل الإعلام العالمية موقفها لتظهر وتركز على الجانب الإيجابي للبلاد وشعبها.

البروفسور كمال قيتولي.