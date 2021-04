لكي لا ننسى

Prof Sami Salman , FRCP, MRCP, DMR, CES, MB, ChB





Consultant Rheumatologist

APLAR Master Awardee 2018

Member of the International Liaison Committee of the APLAR (Asia-Pacific League of Associations of Rheumatology)

Ex Chairman of Education Committee of the APLAR Associate Editor of the International Journal of Rheumatology Medical City teaching Hospital

Medical College

University of Baghdad

Postal code 12114 Box 61023

Bab Al Muaddam, Baghdad- Iraq

Mobile: (00964) 7715191473

Private Clinic: Harithiyya, Kindi street, facing Bank of the North

العيادة الخاصة: الحارثية- شارع الكندي

مقابل صيدلية آمنه الشيخلي