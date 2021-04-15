(بالفيديو) جرحى بانفجار في الحبيبية شرقي بغداد

أفادت مصادر اعلامية، الخميس ، بإصابة 12 شخصاً على الأقل بانفجار لم تعرف طبيعته في منطقة الحبيبية شرقي العاصمة العراقية بغداد.
مشيرة الى ان الانفجار، أدى إلى سقوط 12 مصاباً، كحصيلة أولية.
أفادت مصادر اعلامية، الخميس ، بإصابة 12 شخصاً على الأقل بانفجار لم تعرف طبيعته في منطقة الحبيبية شرقي العاصمة العراقية بغداد.
مشيرة الى ان الانفجار، أدى إلى سقوط 12 مصاباً، كحصيلة أولية.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.