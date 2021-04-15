Posted on by

(بالفيديو) جرحى بانفجار في الحبيبية شرقي بغداد

أفادت مصادر اعلامية، الخميس ، بإصابة 12 شخصاً على الأقل بانفجار لم تعرف طبيعته في منطقة الحبيبية شرقي العاصمة العراقية بغداد.

مشيرة الى ان الانفجار، أدى إلى سقوط 12 مصاباً، كحصيلة أولية.

