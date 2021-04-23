Posted on by

تطور جديد بشأن حضور الجماهير في‮ ‬أولمبياد طوكيو

كشف تقرير صحفي‮ ‬ياباني،‮ ‬عن تطور جديد بشأن الحضور الجماهيري‮ ‬في‮ ‬أولمبياد طوكيو المقررة الصـــيف المقبل‮.‬
وقررت اللجنة المنظمة في‮ ‬آذار الماضي‮ ‬عدم حضور المشجعين من خارج اليابان،‮ ‬وكان من المتوقع تحديد تفاصيل حضور الجماهير من داخل البلاد،‮ ‬خلال نيسان الجاري‮. ‬
وذكرت صحيفة ماينيتشي‮ ‬اليابانية‮ ‬،‮ ‬إنه قد لا‮ ‬يتم اتخاذ القرار المتعلق بعدد المشجعين المسموح بحضورهم من داخل البلاد،‮ ‬حتى حــــزيران المقبل‮.‬
وتأجلت الألعاب لعام واحد بسبب جائحة فيروس كورونا،‮ ‬وسط تزايد جديد في‮ ‬الوقت الحالي‮ ‬لأعداد المصابين في‮ ‬اليابان‮.‬
وأوضح منظمو أولمبياد طوكيو‮ ‬2020‮ ‬أنه بعد اجتماع بمشاركة كل الأطراف المعنية الشهر الماضي‮ ‬تم الاتفاق على أن القرار العام بخصوص عدد المشجعين في‮ ‬الملاعب سيصدر في‮ ‬أبريل،‮ ‬مع تفهم أن ظروف كوفيد‮-‬19 ربما تتطلب نهجا أكثر مرونة‮.‬
وأكد البيان استمرار مناقشة المنظمين لهذا الأمر،‮ ‬مع اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية واللجنة الأولمبية الدولية لذوي‮ ‬الاحتياجات الخاصة‮.‬
