وثائق: نقل عشرات الضباط من وكالة استخبارات الداخلية

 وثائق تفيد بإجراء نقل خدمات العشرات من ضباط وكالة الاستخبارات والتحقيقات الاتحادية التابعة لوزارة الداخلية.

ووفقا للوثائق فإن الأمر الصادر من وكالة الاستخبارات يقضي بنقل 61 ضابطا ما بين رتبة عميد الى رتبة نقيب.

