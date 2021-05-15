وثائق: نقل عشرات الضباط من وكالة استخبارات الداخلية

ووفقا للوثائق فإن الأمر الصادر من وكالة الاستخبارات يقضي بنقل 61 ضابطا ما بين رتبة عميد الى رتبة نقيب.
