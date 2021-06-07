تحية طيبة،
دعوة إلى محاضرة د. شعبان: “دومينو الشرق الأوسط – العرب وحروب المياه”.
بكل احترام
سكرتيرة د. شعبان
Mobile: 009613140065
Tel: 009611859081
Email: [email protected]ail.com
