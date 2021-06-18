ماعت: اللجنة الأفريقية تستجيب للتوصيات بتشكيل لجنة تقصي حقائق عن إقليم تيجراي

“عقيل”: تشكيل لجنة تقصي الحقائق خطوة على الطريق الصحيح لإنهاء معاناة المدنيين في تيجراي.

تابعت مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، العضو المراقب في اللجنة الأفريقية لحقوق الإنسان والشعوب، المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقدته اللجنة اليوم، وأطلقت فيه بشكل رسمي لجنة التحقيق في الانتهاكات التي ارتكبت في منطقة تيجراي الإثيوبية.

وكانت مؤسسة ماعت قد تقدمت بتوصيات للجنة الأفريقية لتشكيل لجنة تقصي حقائق حول الانتهاكات في إقليم تيجراي، وذلك خلال مشاركتها في أعمال الدورة العادية 68 للجنة الأفريقية لحقوق الإنسان والشعوب في أبريل 2021. وبالفعل، تلاقت قرارات اللجنة الأفريقية مع توصيات المجتمع المدني المراقب، وأصدرت قرار بتشكيل اللجنة لتبدأ عملها في بانجول في جمهورية غامبيا، ثم تجري تحقيقات ميدانية وفي دول مجاورة عند استيفاء الشروط، وسيستمر التحقيق لفترة أولية مدتها ثلاثة 3 أشهر قابلة للتجديد.

ومن جانبه قال أيمن عُقيل، رئيس مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، أن ما قامت به اللجنة الأفريقية من تشكيل لجنة لتقصي الحقائق خاصة بإقليم تيجراي، خطوة على الطريق الصحيح، لإنهاء المعاناة التي يتعرض لها شعب تيجراي. وذلك بعد تعرض ٧٥٪ من البنية التحتية بالإقليم للتدمير، كما تم استخدام منشآت صحية كقواعد عسكرية، وهو أمر مناف للقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي الإنساني.

واستطرد عقيل، أن ما قامت به القوات الإثيوبية الإريترية في تيجراي قد يرقى لوصفه بأنه “جرائم حرب”. وحثَّ الخبير الحقوقي لجنة تقصي الحقائق المُشكلة أن تنهي عملها في أقرب وقت لكشف حجم الانتهاكات التي تم ارتكابها في إقليم على يد القوات المشتركة الإثيوبية الإريترية.

الجدير بالذكر أن هذا المؤتمر الصحفي يأتي في إطار الدورة غير العادية للجنة الأفريقية لحقوق الإنسان والشعوب، والتي خصصتها اللجنة لمناقشة أزمة إقليم تيجراي الإثيوبي، التي راح ضحيتها آلاف الضحايا من المدنيين، وآلاف من حالات العنف الجنسي ضد النساء المدنيات في الإقليم، فضلاً عن تدمير المعالم الثقافية والدينية في تيجراي.

Maat: The African Commission Responds to the Recommendations to Establish a Commission of Inquiry into the Situation in Tigray

“Okeil”: The establishment of a Commission of Inquiry is a step on the right path to end the suffering of civilians in Tigray

Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights, an observer member of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, followed the press conference held by the commission today, in which it decided to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the situation in the Tigray Region.

During its participation in the work of the 68th ordinary session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in April 2021, Maat recommended the African Commission to establish a fact-finding committee on the violations committed in the Tigray region. In response to the recommendations made by various civil society organizations, the African Commission decided to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the situation in the Tigray Region. The fact-finding mission will start its work from its seat in Banjul. It will travel to Ethiopia or neighboring countries to conduct field investigation when conditions are met, and the investigation will continue for a renewable period of three (3) months.

For his part, Ayman Okeil, President of Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights, commended the African Commission’s establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into the situation in the Tigray Region, as it will end the suffering of the Tigray people. After 75% of the region’s infrastructure was destroyed, health facilities were used as military bases, which is contrary to international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Okeil added that the Ethiopian and Eritrean brutal practices in Tigray may amount to “war crimes”. The human rights expert urged the Commission of Inquiry to finish its work as soon as possible to reveal the extent of violations committed in the region by the joint Ethiopian-Eritrean forces.

It is worth noting that this press conference comes within the framework of the special session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which was designated by the Commission to discuss the crisis of the Ethiopian region of Tigray, which claimed the lives of thousands of civilian, subjected thousands of civilian women to sexual violence, and destroyed many cultural and religious sites in Tigray.

