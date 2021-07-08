Posted on by

الإمارات.. انفجار عنيف في ميناء جبل علي بدبي

تابعوا RT علىأعلن المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي في تغريدة عبر “تويتر” أن “فرق الدفاع المدني في المدينة تتعامل حاليا مع حريق ناجم عن انفجار إحدى الحاويات على متن سفينة بميناء جبل علي”.

وأضاف: “لم يتم الإبلاغ حتى الآن عن وقوع أي إصابات بسبب الحريق في الميناء”.

ونشرت المكتب مقطع فيديو يظهر فرق الدفاع المدني تعمل على إخماد الحريق، معلقا: “الحريق تحت السيطرة ولا توجد أي وفيات أو إصابات جراء الحادث في الميناء”.

المصدر: “رويترز” + RT

,
