وهكذا تعود إنانا – قصيدة بلغتين

And so Inana comes back!*

I pray to you, my wrecked ship lands at the harbors of your eyes, I look at the sea. I roam away, look toward the sky, sow love, and paint a pot for the roses.

I carve my kiss on the walls of your ancient temple, shorten the distances, scatter roses, and fashion my love necklace for your land

There, like the prophet of God Noah, the call follows me, I hold my boat, I look towards me, there is no one beside me but an old woman who surrounds me with kisses.

We took with us wheat, crops, birds, and wild animals, and for our evening we brought fishing nets, a tent, and equipment. We started talking, our voices rose like distress followed by fear, and the gods woke up from their sleep, the people of the cave woke up.

And all the scenes of life changed, the colors changed, and the trills were like the sidewalks of lovers. Those atmospheres, like storms, took other forms; Descriptions, titles, and all scenes celebrated her new titles—the poor became rich, the weak became strong, the ruler became ruled, and so on.

The human being transformed into another being. All kinds of people changed, the slain turned into a witness without the need for witnesses.

Inana decided to return with an updated throne, all the dead came back to life, the plants, the leaves, the flowers, the wild bushes, and the birds breathed.

The moon sewed a suit studded with stars, space took the stories of those standing as the language of legislation, complaints turned into wind-scattered wilderness, to go away towards the storm.

The stars are shining on us, the sunset is giving the soul an endless joy of bliss and joy.

The caravan of the dead lined up one after the other, while at the same time the young gods prepared to write down all the testimonies.

With its palms, its deserts, its lakes and its ancient platform, Iraq regained its ancient platform, and began to write poetry in the manner of verses, in which there is a lament that makes us cry.

Inana woke up the day Iraq became a new kingdom, and the map of things changed.

Inana is the ancient Mesopotamian goddess associated with love, beauty, sexuality, desire and fertility.

* https://ar.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/إنانا

Editor of Translation: Dr. Bahjat Abbas

وهكذا تعود إنانا*

أصلي اليكِ، تحط عند مرافئ عينيكِ سفينتي المحطمة، أنظر الى البحر ، أطوف بعيدا، اتطلع نحو السماء، أزرع العشق، وأرسم للورد آنية.

انقش قبلتي فوق جدران معبدك القديم، أختصر المسافات، أنثر الورد، وأصوغ لأرضك قلادة حبي.

هنالك مثل نبي الله نوح، يتبعني النداء، أمسك بقاربي، أبصر نحوي، لا أحد بجانبي الا امرأة طاعنة في السن تطوقني بالقبلات.

أخذنا معنا قمحًا، وزرعا وطيورا وحيوانات برية، وكذلك لسهرتنا أحضرنا شباك صيد، وخيمة، ومعدات، صرنا نحكي، أصواتنا ارتفعت مثل استغاثات يتبعها خوف، واستيقظت الآلهة من نومتها، أفاق أصحاب الكهف.

وتغيرت جميع مشاهد الحياة، تبدلت الألوان، والزغردات كما أرصفة العاشقين ، اتخذت تلك الاجواء مثل العواصف أشكالًا اخرى؛ راحت التوصيفات، والمسميات، وجميع المشاهد تحتفي بألقابها الجديدة–صار الفقير غنيا، وغدا الضعيف قويا، وامسى الحاكم محكومًا، وهكذا.

تحول الانسان الى كائن آخر. تغيرت اصناف الناس جميعها، تحول المقتول الى شاهد دون حاجة منه الى شهود.

قررت انانا ان تعود بعرش محدث، عاد جميع الموتى الى الحياة، تنفست النباتات، والأوراق، والازهار، والشجيرات البرية، والطيور.

أخاط القمر بدلة له مرصعة بالنجوم، اتخذ الفضاء من قصص الواقفين لغة للتشريع، تحولت الشكاوى الى هشيم تذروه الريح، لتذهب بعيدا صوب العاصفة.

لاحت النجوم علينا، بات الغروب يبعث في النفس بهجة لا حدود لها من الغبطة والانشراح.

اصطفت قافلة الأموات تباعا، بينما في ذات الوقت تهيأت صغار الآلهة لتدوين جميع الإفادات.

استعاد العراق بنخيله، وبنهربه، وبحيراته منصته القديمة، وراح يسطر الشعر على شاكلة أبيات، فيها من الرثاء ما يشد على البكاء.

استفاقت أنانا يوم صار للعراق مملكة جديدة، وتغيرت خارطة الاشياء.

انانا هي آلهة بلاد الرافدين القديمة المرتبطة بالحب والجمال والجنس والرغبة والخصوبة

