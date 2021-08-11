احتراق خمسة أشخاص بحادث في أربيل

وذكرت المديرية في بيان ورد ، أن حريقاً نشب بخزان “كازويل” يزود مولدا كهربائيا بالوقود في حي “نوروز” في مدينة أربيل.
ونوه البيان إلى إصابة خمسة مواطنين بجروح نقلوا على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
