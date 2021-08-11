Posted on by

احتراق خمسة أشخاص بحادث في أربيل

أفادت مديرية الدفاع المدني في محافظة أربيل عاصمة إقليم كوردستان يوم الأربعاء بإصابة خمسة أشخاص بجروح جراء نشوب حريق في خزان للوقود في أحد أحياء مركز المدينة.

وذكرت المديرية في بيان ورد ، أن حريقاً نشب بخزان “كازويل” يزود مولدا كهربائيا بالوقود في حي “نوروز” في مدينة أربيل.

ونوه البيان إلى إصابة خمسة مواطنين بجروح نقلوا على إثرها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.

