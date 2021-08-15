Posted on by

جورجينا رودريغيز تخطف الأنظار بفستانها الجريء

بالصورة: جورجينا رودريغيز تخطف الأنظار بفستانها الجريء

نشرت عارضة الأزياء جورجينا رودريغيز، حبيبة لاعب كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو، مجموعة صور لها على حسابها الخاص على موقع “إنستغرام”، خلال حضورها أحد المهرجانات.
ولفتت الأنظار بشكل كبير بالفستان الازرق الغامق والضيق الذي ارتدته.
تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close