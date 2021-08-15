جورجينا رودريغيز تخطف الأنظار بفستانها الجريء

نشرت عارضة الأزياء جورجينا رودريغيز، حبيبة لاعب كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالدو، مجموعة صور لها على حسابها الخاص على موقع “إنستغرام”، خلال حضورها أحد المهرجانات.
ولفتت الأنظار بشكل كبير بالفستان الازرق الغامق والضيق الذي ارتدته.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.