في اليوم العالمي للعمل الإنساني.. مؤسسة ماعت تصدر تقرير عن استخدام التكنولوجيا…

في عمليات الإغاثة الإنسانية
مختار: استخدام التكنولوجيا في عمليات الإغاثة الإنسانية ضرورة ملحة
نورهان مصطفى: المنظمات الإنسانية تعاني من تحديات وعراقيل لتوصيل المساعدات
في اليوم العالمي للعمل الإنساني والذي يحتفل به العالم في التاسع عشر من شهر أغسطس من كل عام، أصدرت مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان تقرير بعنوان ” الاستجابة الذكية: حدود توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي والتطبيقات التكنولوجيا في أعمال الإغاثة الإنسانية”، والذي يتناول كيفية توظيف التطبيقات التكنولوجيا بما في ذلك الذكاء الاصطناعي في دعم أنشطة الإغاثة الإنسانية المقدمة إلى المتضررين من انتشار النزاعات المسلحة والكوارث الطبيعية.
ودق التقرير ناقوس الخطر للمعاناة التي يعاني منها المدنيين حول العالم نتيجة ويلات الصراعات المسلحة إضافة إلى الكوارث الطبيعية الناتجة عن التغيرات المناخية، فضلاً عن انتشار الأمراض والأوبئة المزمنة، إذ تضع هذه العوامل المدنيين في أوضاع محفوفة بالمخاطر من انعدام للأمن الغذائي وانتشار معدلات سوء التغذية والفقر والجوع، ناهيك عن سقوط الملايين من الأشخاص في براثن الفقر المدقع، جنبًا إلى جنب مع تصاعد عمليات النزوح الإنساني وما يرتبط بها من تزايد الظروف المواتية لانتشار الأمراض في أماكن إقامتهم من نقص في المرافق الطبية والخدمات الصحية والتي تعتبر بيئة مناسبة لاستفحال الأمراض والأوبئة المزمنة مثل كوفيد 19.
وأشار التقرير إلى ارتفاع مستويات انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد الناتج عن انتشار النزاعات والظروف المناخية المتطرفة والصدمات الاقتصادية في 23 منطقة على مستوى العالم من أبرزهم أثيوبيا وأفغانستان واليمن وسوريا، إذ يواجه 41 مليون شخص خطر المجاعة ما لم يتلقوا مساعدات غذائية ومعيشية فورية، من بينهم 47,000 شخص في اليمن وحدها إضافة إلى 16.2 مليون شخص يعانون من مستويات أقل للأمن الغذائي، بيد أن أكثر من ثلث الأفغان يعاني من سوء التغذية الحادة، ليس هذا فحسب بل تعرض 155 مليون شخص لخطر انعدام الأمن الغذائي على مستوى العالم خلال العام 2020، كما تأثر 149 مليون طفل دون سن الخامسة بالتقزم خلال العام ذاته، يأتي هذا بالتزامن مع وفاة 11 شخص كل دقيقة من جراء المجاعة ونقص التغذية على مستوى العالم.
وكشف التقرير عن تزايد آثار التغيرات المناخية من حدة الأزمات الإنسانية، إذ بلغ عدد المتضررين من الكوارث الطبيعية الناتجة عن التغير المناخي نحو 760 مليون شخص في الفترة من 2014 إلى 2019 من بينهم 46000 حالة وفاة. كما يحتاج أكثر من 3.8 مليون شخص بما في ذلك 2.1 مليون طفل في النيجر لمساعدات إنسانية عاجلة وذلك على خلفية عوامل عديدة من بينها انتشار الصراع والنزوح وانعدام الأمن الغذائي وسوء التغذية والأوبئة المتكررة وتفشي الأمراض والفيضانات الدورية وحالات الجفاف، يأتي هذا بالتزامن مع معاناة أكثر من 800,000 من لاجئي الروهينجا في مخيمات اللاجئين ببنجلاديش من الظروف المناخية المتطرفة.
وفي هذا السياق قالت نورهان مصطفى مديرة وحدة القانون الدولي الإنساني بمؤسسة ماعت أن المنظمات الإنسانية تعاني من جملة عراقيل وتقييدات تعترض طريق المساعدات الإنسانية اللازمة للتخفيف من حدة الأزمات على المتضررين تلك العراقيل التي تهدد بالانهيار التام لسبل المعيشة، إذ يتم استهداف موظفي الإغاثة ويتعرض الكثير منهم لأعمال الاختطاف والقتل على يد الأطراف المنخرطة في الصراع فعلى سبيل المثال قتل 3 من عمال الإغاثة بمنظمة أطباء بلا حدود في أثيوبيا في يونيو 2021 في خضم النزاع المسلح داخل إقليم تيجراي وهو سلوك ممنهج وشبه ثابت لأطراف النزاع في أثيوبيا.
من جانبه قال محمد مختار الباحث بمؤسسة ماعت إن استخدام التكنولوجيا في عمليات الإغاثة الإنسانية ضرورة ملحة في ظل معاناة المدنيين من تفاقم معدلات الفقر وسوء التغذية والنزوح الناتج عن الأزمات الإنسانية لاسيما النزاعات المسلحة، والتي تحتاج إلى أدوات أكثر فعالية تعمل كإنذار مبكر للأزمات وتخلق الاستجابة المناسبة لها، وطالب مختار منظمات الإغاثة الإنسانية العاملة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط ضرورة الاستفادة من التجارب الدولية الناجحة التي استخدمت التكنولوجيا في إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى مستحقيها.
للاطلاع علي التقرير يرجي زيارة الرابط التالي : https://www.maatpeace.org/ar/?p=33565
On the World Humanitarian Day, Maat Issues a Report on the Use of Technology in Humanitarian Relief Operations
Mukhtar: The use of technology in humanitarian relief operations is an urgent necessity
Nourhan Mustafa: Humanitarian organizations face several challenges and obstacles in delivering humanitarian aid
On the World Humanitarian Day, which the world celebrates every year on 19 August, Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights issued a report entitled “Smart Response: the Limits of Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technological Applications in Humanitarian Relief”, which discussed how technological application, including artificial intelligence (AI), can be used in the implementation of humanitarian relief operation targeting those affected widespread armed conflicts and natural disasters. The report also raised the alarm about the suffering of civilians around the world as a result of the scourge of armed conflicts and natural disasters resulting from climate change, in addition to the outbreak of chronic diseases and epidemics. All these factors further exacerbate the vulnerability of civilians and pave the road to other crisis such as food insecurity, high rates of malnutrition, hunger, extreme poverty, as well as human displacement that creates the conditions conducive to the spread of diseases and pandemics in places of residence, including the lack of medical facilities and health services, which trigerr the outbreak of chronic illnesses and infectupus diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report pointed out that acute food insecurity has soared mainly due to rampant armed conflicts, extreme weather conditions and economic shocks in 23 regions around the world, most notably in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria. 41 million people are at risk of starvation unless they receive immediate food and living assistance, 47,000 among them are in Yemen alone. Moreover, there are other16.2 million people suffer from lower levels of food security, and more than one third of Afghans suffer from acute malnutrition. In 2020, there are 155 million people are at risk of food insecurity worldwide, and 149 million child under the age of five were stunted, in conjunction with the death of 11 people every minute from starvation and undernutrition worldwide.
The report also touched upon the dramatic effects of climate change on humanitarian operations. The number of people affected by natural disasters resulting from climate change from 2014 to 2019, reached about 760 million people, including 46000 deaths. More than 3.8 million people, including 2.1 million children in Niger, need urgent humanitarian assistance due to many factors, including the outbreak of conflict, displacement, food insecurity, malnutrition, recurrent epidemics, disease outbreaks, periodic floods and droughts, in addition to the suffering of more than 800,000 Rohingya refugees in refugee camps in Bangladesh due to extreme climate conditions.
In this context, Nourhan Mustafa, Director of the International Humanitarian Law Unit at Maat, said that humanitarian organizations face various obstacles and restrictions that prevent the humanitarian aid from reaching the most vulnrble groups affected by crisis and threaten the complete collapse of livelihoods, as relief workers are targeted and many of them are exposed to kidnapping and killing by parties involved in the conflict. For example, 3 MSF aid workers were killed in Ethiopia in June 2021 in the midst of the armed conflict within the Tigray region, which is a systematic and almost consistent behavior of the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia.
For his part, Muhammad Mukhtar, a researcher at Maat, said that the use of technology in humanitarian relief operations is urgent in light of the suffering of civilians due to the exacerbating rates of poverty, malnutrition and displacement resulting from humanitarian crises, especially armed conflicts, which need more effective tools that serve as early warning of crises and call for the appropriate response to them. Mukhtar called on humanitarian relief organizations operating in the Middle East to benefit from successful international experiences that used technology to deliver humanitarian aid to those who deserve it.
To view the report please follow this link : https://www.maatpeace.org/en/?p=33565