“قد يوجه سلاحه لطفلك في المستقبل”: ماعت تحذر من تفاقم ظاهرة تجنيد الأطفال في أفريقيا

“عقيل”: ما تقوم به القوات الوطنية في أفريقيا من تجنيد الأطفال تحت سن 18 عام يعد ظاهرة كارثية

“جودة”: على الصومال التعجيل بالتصديق على برتوكول إشراك الأطفال في المنازعات المسلحة

“صلاح”: يجب الالتزام بالهدف الخامس في أجندة 2030 للحد من أشكال العنف الجنسي لفتيات أفريقيا

أصدرت مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان دراسة جديدة بعنوان ” تجنيد الأطفال في أفريقيا المحاربون الصغار في خطر”، تسلط الضوء على تمركز بؤر الصرعات المحتدمة في العديد من مناطق وأقاليم القارة الأفريقية، التي أصبحت تنتشر فيها وبكثرة ظاهرة تجنيد الأطفال في كل مناطق الصراع. هؤلاء المحاربون الصغار الذين يتم استخدامهم بشكل غير قانوني وغير إنساني في كافة الصراعات والنزاعات دون أدنى اعتبار لحقوقهم الأساسية.

وتناولت الدراسة لمحة عن ظاهرة تجنيد الأطفال في أفريقيا بما في ذلك أعداد الأطفال المجندين وأسباب انتشار الظاهرة في أفريقيا وأنوع تجنيد الأطفال، وانتقلت الدراسة للتركيز على أمثلة عن الدول الأكثر تجنيدًا للأطفال في أفريقيا وعلى رأسهم جنوب السودان ونيجيريا والصومال، كذلك سلطت الدراسة الضوء على التحركات الدولية والإقليمية للتقليل من انتشار الظاهرة بما في ذلك دور الأمم المتحدة وهيئاتها ومجلس الأمن والاتحاد الأفريقي.

وتعليقاً على الدراسة، أكد أيمن عقيل؛ رئيس مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، أن هناك انتهاكات جسيمة قامت بها القوات الوطنية في كافة دول النزاع وتحديداً الصومال، ونيجيريا وجنوب السودان، ويأتي على رأس تلك الانتهاكات ظاهرة تجنيد الأطفال تحت سن 18 عام، وهو ما ينافي اتفاقية حقوق الطفل وبروتوكولها الاختياري بشأن اشراك الأطفال في النزاعات المسلحة. وأوصى الخبير الحقوقي حكومات الدول الأفريقية محل النزاع بضرورة إجراء تحقيقات فورية وحيادية وشفافة في الانتهاكات المزعومة للقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان والقانون الإنساني الدولي على يد هذه القوات ومحاسبة المعنين بغض النظر عن رتبهم.

ومن جانبه أشار عبد اللطيف جودة؛ الباحث بوحدة الشؤون الإفريقية والتنمية المستدامة، إلى النسب والمعدلات المرتفعة التي لا يزل يسجلها الصومال عالمياً فيما يخص انتهاك حقوق الطفل أثناء النزاع المسلح. وفى السياق ذاته، أوصى جودة حكومة الصومال بالتعجيل بالتصديق على البرتوكول الاختياري لاتفاقية حقوق الطفل بشأن إشراك الأطفال في المنازعات المسلحة.

فيما أدانت مريم صلاح؛ الباحثة بوحدة الشؤون الإفريقية والتنمية المستدامة، جملة الانتهاكات التي يتعرض لها الأطفال في ظل الحروب والنزاعات، لا سيما العنف الجنسي ضد الفتيات وإجبارهن على الزواج من الجنود، بجانب الإجبار على المشاركة في صفوف القتال وحمل السلاح وهن في سن صغيرة. وأوصت الباحثة حكومات الدول الثلاث بضرورة الالتزام بأجندة التنمية المستدامة خاصة الهدف الخامس المتعلق بوقف جميع أشكال العنف ضد الفتيات وعلى رأسها العنف الجنسي.

الجدير بالذكر أن قارة أفريقيا تأتي ضمن اهتمام مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، كونها عضو الجمعية العمومية في المجلس الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والثقافي في الاتحاد الأفريقي، وأيضا لديها صفة مراقب في اللجنة الأفريقية لحقوق الإنسان والشعوب، كذلك هي منسق إقليم شمال أفريقيا في مجموعة المنظمات غير الحكومية الكبرى بأفريقيا التابعة لإدارة الشؤون الاقتصادية.

للإطلاع علي الدراسة يرجي زيارة الرابط التالي : https://www.maatpeace.org/ar/?p=33576

“He may point his weapon at your child in the future”: Maat warns of the exacerbation of child recruitment in Africa

Okeil: The recruitment of children under the age of 18 by the national forces in Africa is a catastrophic phenomenon

Gouda: Somalia must expedite the ratification of the protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict

Salah: The fifth goal of the 2030 Agenda must be adhered to to reduce forms of sexual violence against African girls

Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights has released a new study entitled “The Recruitment of Child Soldiers in Africa: The Young Warriors are at Risk”, which sheds light on the concentration of hotbeds of conflict in many regions across Africa, where the phenomenon of child recruitment is widespread. These young warriors are used illegally and inhumanely in all conflicts and disputes without any regard for their basic rights.

The study presented an overview of the phenomenon of child recruitment in Africa, including the number of child soldiers, the reasons behind the prolification of the phenomenon, its types as well as the countries most involved in the practice, topped by South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia. The study also highlighted the regional and international endeavours aiming at containing the spread of the phenomenon, including the role of the United Nations and its bodies, the Security Council and the African Union.

Commenting on the study, Ayman Okeil, president of Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights, stressed the grave violations committed by the national forces in all conflict-affected countries, specifically Somalia, Nigeria and South Sudan, topped by the recruitment of child soldiers, which contradicts the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict. The human rights expert recommended the governments of the African countries in conflict to conduct immediate, impartial and transparent investigations into the alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by these forces and to hold those concerned accountable, regardless of their rank.

On his part, Abdul-Latif Gouda, a researcher at the African Affairs and Sustainable Development Unit at Maat, pointed out the high rates recorded by Somalia in the violation of children’s rights during armed conflicts. In the same context, Gouda recommended the Somali government to expedite the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Maryam Salah, a researcher at the African Affairs and Sustainable Development Unit at Maat, condemned all types of violations committed against children, particularly in times of wars and conflicts, especially sexual violence against little girls, forced marriage, and compulsory recruitment of children for use in armed conflict. The researcher recommended the governments of the three countries to adhere to the sustainable development agenda, especially the fifth goal related to ending all forms of violence against girls, especially sexual violence.

Notably, Africa is among the issues of concern to Maat for Peace, Development and Human rights, being a member of the General Assembly for the Economic, Social & Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) of the Africa Union (AU). Moreover, Maat serves as an Observer in The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) and as a Northern African Coordinator in the major Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Africa of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط