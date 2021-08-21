منظمة بنت الرافدين تقود حملة مناصرة لتحسين أوضاع الفتيات في دار المشردات

)لجأت الى الشرطة هربا من أبي الذي أراد المتاجرة بي، لستُ جانحة ومع ذلك أنا منذ سنتين في دار المشردات لا أعرف ماذا سيؤول إليه مصيري(.

هكذا تحدثت أحدى الفتيات في دار المشردات، هي وغيرها من الفتيات الآخريات اللواتي قست عليهن ظروف العائلة وأجبرتهن على الهروب بحثا عن الأمان في مكان آخر. فكان مستقرهن في دار المشردات.

ذلك الدار الذي يُنظم عملية الدخول إليه والخروج ضمن قانون رعاية الأحداث العراقي رقم 76 لسنة 1983 والذي يعتبر هكذا فئة ويصنفها على انها (معرضة للجنوح)، ويتم التعامل معها طبقا لقانون الاحداث وهن لسن (بجانحات).. في الوقت الذي يُفترض ان يتم التعامل معهن بطريقة خاصة، ويدرجن ضمن فئة المتعرضات للعنف القائم على اساس النوع الاجتماعي، وتُنظم الإجراءات الخاصة بهن ضمن معايير السرية والخصوصية وحفظ الكرامة وتوفير بيئة آمنة لهن، وهذا ما لا يقدمه القانون ولا تؤمنه بيئة دار المشردات.

استمعت منظمة بنت الرافدين الى أصوات الفتيات الصغيرات، وأدركت أن هناك حاجة ملحة وضرورية لتقديم الدعم الكافي والمناسب لهن، الى إيصال هذا الصوت لصانع القرار، وبدأت بأولى خطواتها بعقد شراكة مع وزارة العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية لأجل تعديل المواد (24) و (25) من قانون رعاية الاحداث والمتعلقة بهذه الشريحة.

وعن أهمية هذا التعديل، يتحدث الاستاذ ياس العرداوي مدير المشروع قائلا: ( الجهود التي تبذلها منظمتنا في هذه الحملة بالتعاون مع وزارة العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية في غاية الأهمية لارتباطها بشريحة قل الاهتمام بها وهي شريحة المشردات ..القانون النافذ والالية التي يتم التعامل بها مع المشردات وكذا المشردين تجعل منهن عرضة لان يكن جانحات أو مستعدات لاعمال عدائية تجاه المجتمعات. في القانون ان المشردة او المعرضة للجنوح ليست مجرمة ولم تقم باي فعل يخالف القانون ومع ذلك تودع في دار المشردات بأمر قضائي (أي انها محتجزة ) ولا يمكن الخروج من دار المشردات الا بقرار قضائي آخر وهذه لا يصب في طريق الإصلاح التي تنشده وزارة العمل التي ترعى الدار ولا حتى المنظمات المهتمة).

وفي هذا السياق، تم عقد أربعة لقاءات مع أصحاب المصلحة المعنيين في وزارة العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية كما عُقدت ستة إجتماعات شارك فيها 106 شخصا من اصحاب المصلحة يمثلون وزارة العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية ومسؤولي دار المشردين والمشردات ودور الدولة اضافة الى دائرة اصلاح الاحداث في وزارة العدل ومديرية شرطة الاحداث في بغداد كما استضافت الاجتماعات نقابة المحامين العراقيين ومنظمات المجتمع المدني واكاديميين في اختصاص علم الاجتماع ومستشارين قانونيين و دائرة الطب العدلي ومديرية العنف الاسري في الكرخ.

استعرضت تلك الاجتماعات الفجوات القانونية التي يتضمنها قانون الاحداث من قبل الخبير القانوني للمشروع، وإبراز العقبات الميدانية التي تواجه العاملين على الدور.

وقد صرح ممثلوا شرطة الاحداث ان (اجراء التعديلات على هذه المواد ستساهم في تخفيف العبئ عن مراكزهم واعطاء دور أوسع لوزارة العمل في إقرار الدخول الى الدار والخروج منها).

كما أشار العديد من القانونيين في وزارة العمل والشؤون الاجتماعية الى ان (قانون بعمر 37 سنة هو بحاجة الى إعادة نظر في فقراته المتعلقة بالتشرد وانحراف السلوك رغم ان القانون بشكل عام من القوانين الجيدة على مستوى المنطقة).

الجدير بالذكر ان منظمة بنت الرافدين تعمل منذ عام 2005 مع مجموعة شركاء لأجل تحسين البيئة القانونية والحمائية للنساء والفتيات، ولديها العديد من البرامج في عدة محافظات تستهدف النساء والفتيات والاطفال في مجالي الحماية والرعاية.

تعتقد منظمة بنت الرافدين ومنظمة اوكسفام الشريك الداعم لهذا المشروع، بان الخطوة الاولى لإصلاح واقع الفتيات الناجيات من العنف الاسري، تكمن في تعديل الاجراءات المتعلقة بدخول الفتيات الى الدار وخروجهن منه، وان لا تتعامل تلك الاجراءات معهن على اساس انهن (جانحات)، بل على اعتبارهن (فتيات معرضات للخطر)، هربن من خطر العنف الاسري طلبا لحماية الدولة لهن، وليس لاحتجازهن والتعامل معهن كجانحات.

Bent Al-Rafedain Organization leads an advocacy campaign to improve the conditions of girls in the home for homeless women

(I resorted to the police to escape from my father, who wanted to trade me. I am not a delinquent, yet I have been in the home for the homeless for two years and I do not know what my fate will be.)

So spoke one of the girls in the home for the homeless, she and other girls whose family conditions were hard on them and forced them to flee in search of safety elsewhere. Their stable was in the home for the homeless.

That home that its entry and exit process are regulated within the Iraqi Juvenile Welfare Law No. 76 of 1983, which considers such a category and classifies it as (exposed to delinquency), and is dealt with according to the law of juveniles and they are not (delinquents) … At a time when they are supposed to be dealt with in a special way, and they are included in the category of victims of gender-based violence, and their procedures are regulated within the standards of confidentiality, privacy, preservation of dignity and provision of a safe environment for them, and that is not provided by the law and the environment of the home for the homeless does not secure.

Bent Al-Rafedain Organization listened to the voices of young girls, and realized that there was an urgent and necessary need to provide adequate and appropriate support to them, to convey this voice to the decision-maker, and began its first steps by partnering with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to amend Articles (24) and (25) of the Juvenile Welfare Law related to this segment.

On the importance of this amendment, Mr. Yass Al-Ardawi, the project manager, said: “The efforts made by our organization in this campaign, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, are very important because it is linked to a segment that has little interest, which is the segment of homeless women. The law in force and the mechanism by which homeless women are dealt with, as well as the homeless men, make them vulnerable to being delinquents or ready for hostile acts towards societies. In the law, the homeless female or the exposed to delinquency is not a criminal and has not committed any act in violation of the law. However, she is placed in the home for the homeless by a judicial order (that is, she is being detained). It is not possible to leave the home for the homeless except by another judicial order, and this does not fall into the path of reform sought by the Ministry of Labor, which sponsors the home, nor even the interested organizations).

In this context, four meetings were held with relevant stakeholders in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and six meetings were held in which 106 stakeholders representing the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, home of the homeless and state officials, in addition to the Juvenile Reform Department in the Ministry of Justice and the Juvenile Police Directorate In Baghdad, the meetings were also hosted the Iraqi Bar Association, civil society organizations, academics in the field of sociology, legal advisors, the Department of Forensic Medicine and the Directorate of Domestic Violence in Karkh.

Those meetings reviewed the legal gaps included in the Juvenile Law by the legal expert of the project, and highlighted the field obstacles facing the workers on the homes.

Representatives of the Juvenile Police stated that (making the amendments to these articles will contribute to easing the burden on their positions and giving the Ministry of Labor a broader role in approving entry into and exit from the home).

Several jurists in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs pointed out that (a 37-year-old law needs to be reconsidered in its paragraphs related to homelessness and delinquency in behavior, although the law, in general, is one of the good laws in the region).

It is worth mentioning that Bent Al-Rafedain Organization has been working since 2005 with a group of partners to improve the legal and protective environment for women and girls, and it has many programs in several governorates targeting women, girls, and children in the fields of protection and care.

Bent Al-Rafedain Organization and Oxfam, the partner supporting this project, believe that the first step to reforming the reality of girls who have survived domestic violence lies in amending the procedures related to girls’ entry and exit from the home and that these procedures do not deal with them on the basis that they are “delinquents” but rather on the basis that they are considered (girls subjected to risk), who fled the danger of domestic violence to seek protection from the state, not to be detained and treated as delinquents.

