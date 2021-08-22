في اليوم الدولي لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا الإرهاب.. مؤسسة ماعت تصدر دراسة تكشف حصيلة ثماني سنوات من الإرهاب في مصر

عقيل: الضحايا يمثلون البعد الإنساني للإرهاب ويجب تخليد ذكراهم

فوقي: 1216 حادث إرهابي أودى بحياة 2965 شخصًا بينهم نساءً وأطفال

أصدرت وحدة تحليل السياسات بمؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، دراسة بعنوان “تراجع بَاهِظٌ الثمن: حصيلة ثماني سنوات من الإرهاب في مصر“، وذلك بالتزامن مع اليوم الدولي لإحياء ذكرى ضحايا الإرهاب وإجلالهم، وهو اليوم الموافق 21 أغسطس من كل عام والذي اعتمدته الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة من أجل تكريم ودعم ضحايا الإرهاب والناجين منه وتعزيز وحماية تمتعهم الكامل بحقوق الإنسان وبحرياتهم الأساسية.

وقد استغلت مؤسسة ماعت هذه المناسبة لتذكير والتنبيه بأنّ بعض الشركاء في الإنسانية يحرمون من مقوّمات الحياة الطبيعية من أمن واستقرار وطمأنينة بسبب الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي ألمّت بهم، ممّا يستدعي الوقوف معهم فضحايا الإرهاب ما زالوا يكافحون لإسماع أصواتهم أملاً في تلبية احتياجاتهم، وغالبًا ما يشعر أولئك الضحايا بالإهمال بمجرّد تلاشي التأثّر الفوري للهجمات الإرهابية، الأمر الذي تترتب عليه عواقب وخيمة عليهم.

وقد أكد التقرير على أن المنظومة الأممية والسياقات الحقوقية بقيت عاجزة عن مجاراة هذه الظاهرة المدمرة، وبقيت أدواتها قاصرة عن ملاحقة تلك التنظيمات أو محاسبة من يقفون ورائها ويستفيدون من وجودها، وهنا برزت إشكالية العلاقة بين الإرهاب وحقوق الإنسان، فما بين مطالبات بتوفير ضمانات لاحترام حقوق الإنسان في سياق الحرب على الإرهاب من جانب، ومطالبات بتطوير الحرب على الإرهاب من منطلق حماية الحق في الحياة والحق في التنمية من جانب آخر، وقفت المنظومة الأممية في حيرة وموقف لا تُحسَّد عليه، في حين أن نزيف الدماء لم يتوقف، وسط عجز دولي وتقصير واضح.

وفيما يتعلق بمصر فقد كشفت الدراسة على أن 59% من إجمالي العمليات الإرهابية استهدف بشكل أساسي قوات الجيش والشرطة والمؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية، في حين بلغ معدل استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت العامة والخاصة نحو 33% من إجمالي العمليات الإرهابية، فيما بلغت نسبة استهداف الأقباط ومنشآتهم الدينية والخاصة نحو 7% من إجمالي وقائع الإرهاب، وشكلت عمليات الاغتيال نسبة 1% المتبقية.

ووفقًا للدراسة، لم تَنْجُ محافظة مصرية واحدة من مرمى نيران الجماعات الإرهابية، حيث شهدت جميع المحافظات أحداث عُنف وإرهاب خلال فترة الدراسة، فيما تمركزت غالبية العمليات الإرهابية في نحو 5 محافظات وهي “شمال سيناء، القاهرة، الجيزة، الفيوم، المنيا” بعدد 947 عملية إرهابية من أصل 1216 عملية شهدتها محافظات الجمهورية، أي بنسبة 78% من إجمالي أحداث العُنف والإرهاب. وجاءت محافظات “أسوان، الوادي الجديد، مطروح” في ذيل قائمة المحافظات من حيث عدد وقائع الإرهاب، حيث سجلت المحافظات مجتمعة 8 عمليات إرهابية فقط. واحتلت شمال سيناء صدارة المحافظات الأكثر عُنفًا والتي شهدت 683 عملية إرهابية بنسبة 56% من إجمالي العمليات الإرهابية، تليها محافظة القاهرة بعدد 94 حادث إرهابي بنسبة 8%، ثم الجيزة بعدد 91 عملية إرهابية، وحلَّت الفيوم في المرتبة الرابعة بتسجيل 40 حادث إرهابي بنسبة 3%، ثم محافظة المنيا بتسجيل 39 حادث إرهابي بمعدل 3%.

من جانبه، أكد أيمن عقيل رئيس مؤسسة ماعت أن العمليات والممارسات الإرهابية بجميع أشكالها وصورها، هي أنشطة تهدف إلى تقويض حقوق الإنسان والحريات الأساسية، وفي القلب منها الحق في الحياة، الذي هو الأساس الذي تقوم عليه جميع الحقوق. مشيرًا إلى أن الإرهاب لم يعد جريمة محلية يمكن التحكم فيها وحصر نطاقها داخل أُطر جغرافية بعينها، بل أصبح عابرًا للحدود والحواجز الجغرافية، ولذلك ينبغي للمجتمع الدولي اتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لتعزيز التعاون من أجل منع الإرهاب ومكافحته. وأضاف عقيل أن الضحايا يمثلون “البعد الإنساني للإرهاب”، وأن اليوم العالمي لضحايا الإرهاب بمثابة فرصة لتكريم وتخليد ذكرى هؤلاء الضحايا حول العالم.

بدوره أوضح إسلام فوقي، مدير وحدة تحليل السياسات بالمؤسسة أن موجة العُنف الأكثر دموية في تاريخ مصر هي التي تلت رحيل الإخوان عن السُلطة، والتي استمرت عدة سنوات قبل أن تنجح الدولة في النهاية في تحجيمها بشكلٍ كبير. وكشف فوقي عن وقوع 1216 حادث إرهابي نتج عنه سقوط حوالي عشرة آلاف وستمائة وثلاثة وستون ضحية ما بين قتيلٍ وجريح، حيث تم تسجيل 2965 حالة قتل، تكبدت قوات الجيش والشرطة نحو 1201 قتيل، فيما سقط من المدنيين نحو 1764 حالة، وعلى صعيد آخر، تم تسجيل 7698 حالة إصابة بواقع 1702 إصابة بين صفوف قوات الجيش والشرطة، ونحو 5996 إصابة بين المدنيين.

للاطلاع علي الدراسة يرجي زيارة الرابط التالي : https://www.maatpeace.org/ar/?p=33596

On the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism… Maat Releases a New Study Revealing the Outcome of Eight Years of Terrorism in Egypt

Okeil: The victims are the human dimension of terrorism and their memory must be immortalized

Fawky: 1,216 terrorist incidents have killed 2,965 people, including women and children

The Policy Analysis Unit at Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights released a new study entitled “An Expensive Retreat: The Outcome of Eight Years of Terrorism in Egypt”, on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, which is observed every year on August 21, and was established by the United Nations General Assembly to honor and support victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect their full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Maat has took this occasion to remind and warn that some partners in humanity are deprived of the basic requirements of a normal life; that is security, stability and tranquility due to the ongoing terrorist attacks targeting them, which calls for immediate action. Victims of violence struggle to make their voices heard and their needs met, and usually feel neglected as soon as the immediate impact of terrorist attacks fades, which has dire consequences on them.

The report emphasized that the UN system and human rights contexts remained unable to keep pace with this destructive phenomenon, and its tools remained insufficient to pursue these organizations or hold accountable those who support them and benefit from their presence. In the context of the war on terrorism on the one hand, and the demands to develop the war on terrorism in terms of protecting the right to life and the right to development on the other, the international system found itself stuck in an unenviable position, whereas the bloodshed did not stop, amid international impotence and clear shortcomings.

With regard to Egypt, the study revealed that 59% of the total terrorist operations mainly targeted the army, police, security and military institutions, while 33% of the total terrorist operations targeted civilians as well as public and private facilities. 7% of the total incidents of terrorism targeted Copts and their religious and private facilities, and assassinations constituted the remaining 1%.

According to the study, not a single Egyptian governorate escaped the crossfire of terrorist groups. All governorates witnessed violence and terrorism during the study period, while the majority of terrorist operations were concentrated in about 5 governorates, namely “North Sinai, Cairo, Giza, Fayoum, Minya” with 947 out of 1,216 operations, that is 78% of the total incidents of violence and terrorism. The governorates of “Aswan, New Valley, Marsa Matruh” came at the bottom of the list of governorates in terms of the number of terrorist incidents, as the governorates collectively recorded only 8 terrorist attacks. North Sinai topped the most violent governorates with 683 terrorist attacks, 56% of the total terrorist operations, followed by Cairo with 94 terrorist incidents, 8%, Giza with 91 terrorist attacks, and Fayoum ranked fourth with 40 terrorist incidents, 3%. Finally, Minya Governorate recorded 39 terrorist incidents, at a rate of 3%.

For his part, Ayman Okeil, president of Maat, stressed that terrorist operations in all its forms and manifestations aim at undermining human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially the right to life, the foundation upon which all rights are based. He pointed out that terrorism is no longer a local crime that can be controlled and limited within specific geographical frameworks, but rather has crossed borders and geographical barriers, and therefore the international community should take the necessary steps to enhance cooperation in order to prevent and combat terrorism. Okeil added that the victims represent the “human dimension of terrorism”, and that the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terror is an opportunity to honor and commemorate these victims around the world.

Eslam Fawky, director of the Policy Analysis Unit at Maat, explained that the bloodiest wave of violence in Egypt’s history was the one that followed the Brotherhood’s departure from power, which lasted for several years before the state finally succeeded in reducing it significantly. Fawki revealed that 1216 terrorist incidents had occurred, resulting in the death and injury of about ten thousand six hundred and sixty-three victims. Among the 2,965 killings recorded, 1,201 were killed from army forces and police, and 1,764 from civilians. On the other hand, 7,698 cases of injuries were recorded, with 1702 injuries among the army and police forces, and about 5,996 injuries among civilians.

To view the study, please follow this link : https://www.maatpeace.org/en/?p=33596

