نفذه داعش.. أول تعليق لبايدن بشأن الهجوم على مطار كابل

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن أن تقييمات الاستخبارات الأمريكية تشير إلى أن الهجوم على مطار كابل في أفغانستان نفذه فرع لتنظيم “داعش”.
Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here
أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن أن تقييمات الاستخبارات الأمريكية تشير إلى أن الهجوم على مطار كابل في أفغانستان نفذه فرع لتنظيم “داعش”.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.