“حمامة” تودي بحياة شاب في محافظة عراقية!.. ما القصة؟

أفاد مصدر أمني، الاربعاء، بان “حمامة” ادت الى مصرع شاب في محافظة الديوانية.
وقال المصدر ان “شابا يبلغ من العمر 16 عاما لقي مصرعه بعد طعنه بسكين في منطقة الرقبة من قبل اقاربه مما ادى الى وفاته في الحال”.
