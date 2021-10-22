الانتخابات البرلمانية البريطانية والتسليم اليدوي لأوراق الاقتراع في صناديق الاقتراع والفرز اليدوي للأصوات ونظام الانتخاب الالكتروني العراقي الحديث

بريطانيا هي الدولة التي كانت رائدة في تطوير أجهزة الكمبيوتر منذ الثلاثينيات وطورت العديد من الأنظمة الكمبيوتر عالية السرعة و الانترنيت. في كل انتخابات برلمانية وطنية أو إقليمية ولمنع تزوير الاصوات, يستخدمون النظام الانتخابي التقليدي الذي يظهر فيه الناخبون في محطات التصويت رسالة التصويت من مجلس بلديتهم والهوية الشخصيه ، ثم يتم إعطاؤهم ورقة الاقتراع للتصويت لمرشحهم. الناخب بعد التصويت ، يضع بيده ورقة الاقتراع مباشرة في صندوق الاقتراع وليس من خلال الماسحات الضوئية الإلكترونية المتصلة بالإنترنت ثم في صندوق الاقتراع. لمنح الناس وقتًا كافيًا ليذهبوا ويصوتوا ، تكون ساعات التصويت من الساعة 8 صباحًا حتى الساعة 8 مساءً. في نهاية الاقتراع يتم ختم صناديق الاقتراع وتجميعها من كل مركز اقتراع وتحويلها إلى القاعات المركزية المخصصة لاستلام هذه الصناديق. المسئولين على الفرز والعد مستعدون لفتح كل صندوق اقتراع أمام المرشحين الانتخابيين لتلك المنطقة و الممثلين من المنظمات غير الحكومية وموظفي اللجان الانتخابية كمراقبين و كاميرات مراقبه وبث تلفزيوني مباشر و لا يوجد مراقبين من هيئة الامم او الاتحاد الاوربي. يتم فرز أوراق الناخب يدويًا أولاً ثم يتم تسليمها إلى المسئولين الاخرين حيث يتم عد كل صوت ويتم كتابته يدويًا وعلى الكمبيوتر و بثه مباشرتا على التلفزيون. في كل من مراكز الفرز والعد هذه ، سيتم الإعلان عن المرشح الحاصل على أعلى الأصوات وإعلانه كفائز ويتم تهنئته من قبل المرشحين الآخرين الذين خسروا. تتم هذه العملية في نفس الوقت في كل مركز فرز و عد في جميع أنحاء البلاد وخلال حوالي 24 ساعة يتم الإعلان عن العدد الإجمالي للأصوات التي حصل عليها كل من الأحزاب السياسية والمرشحين المستقلين وتبدأ عملية تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.

في يوم الأحد الماضي ، 10 أكتوبر 2021 ، الانتخابات البرلمانية الوطنية العراقية ، يجب على الناخبين قراءة بطاقات الهوية الإلكترونية والبيومترية الخاصة بهم بواسطة الماسح الإلكتروني المبرمج مسبقًا للتحقق من هويتهم ، ثم يجب أن تمر أوراق التصويت المصممة خصيصًا لها أولاً وتقرأها بواسطة الماسح الضوئي وهو متصل بالإنترنت و بعدها مباشرتا تدخل في صندوق الاقتراع المختوم. في هذا النظام ، قرأ الماسح الضوئي هويتك وورقة التصويت الخاصة بك. منحت لجنة الانتخابات الناخبين ساعات التصويت من الساعة 7 صباحًا حتى 6 مساءً ، والتي يجب أن تكون حتى الساعة 8 مساءً. هذا لأن معظم الناس في العراق يأخذون قيلولة خلال المواسم الحارة حتى حوالي الساعة 5 مساءً أو لديهم وظائف واعمال مسائية. في غضون 2 إلى 3 ساعات ، و قبل أعلان النتائج رسميا ب24 ساعه من قبل مفوضية الانتخابات العراقيه تم معرفة النتائج وأعلان أسماء المرشحين الفائزين وانتماءاتهم السياسية و بدأ الاحتفالات في الشوارع من قبل الاحزاب و الجهات الفائزه. بمجرد وصول أي معلومات عبر الإنترنت ، سيؤدي ذلك إلى تعرضها للقرصنه من خلال برامجهم المسبقة والتلاعب بالأصوات. يجب استخدام النظام اليدوي التقليدي أعلاه والذي يتم استخدامه في معظم البلدان في جميع أنحاء العالم بحيث يجب أن توضع باليد ورقة التصويت مباشرة في صندوق الاقتراع وليس من خلال ماسح ضوئي قارئ متصل بالإنترنت ثم إلى صندوق الاقتراع.

المرشح المستقل لمنصب رئاسة العراق لعام 2018

البروفسور كمال عزيز قيتولي

21 أكتوبر 2021

The British Parliamentary elections and the manual delivery of the ballot papers in the ballot boxes and the manual sorting and counting of the votes and the Iraqi modern electronic election system

Britain is the country which it has pioneered the development of computers since the 1930s and developed many high speed computerised and internet systems. In every parliamentary national or regional elections and for prevention of votes rigging, they use the traditional election system. The voters will only show the voting letter from their council and ID card then they are given the ballot paper to vote for their chosen candidate. After voting the ballot paper will be put directly by hand in the ballot box and not through electronic scanner connected to the internet then into the ballot box. To give enough time for people to go and vote, the voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At the end of the votes the ballot boxes are sealed and collected from each polling station and transferred to the allocated central halls for receiving these boxes. The sorting and counting officers are ready to open each ballot box front of the election candidates for that area, representative of NGOs and election commission officers as observers and monitored by security cameras and live televised and there are no observers from UN or EU countries present there. The sorting of the voter’s papers is sorted manually first then handed to the next table were the counting for each vote takes place and written by hand and on the computer and broadcasted live on TV stations to the nation. At each of these sorting and counting centres the candidate with the highest votes will be announced and declared as the winner and get congratulated by the other loosing candidates whom they all present there. This process takes place at the same time at every sorting and counting centre in the whole country and within about 24 hours the total number of votes gained by each of the political parties and independent candidates are declared and the process of establishing the new government starts.

On the last Sunday, 10th October 2021 Iraqi national parliamentary elections the voters must had their biometric and electronic ID cards read by the pre-programmed electronic scanner to check their identity then their specially designed voting paper has first to go through and read by the scanner which it is connected to the internet then straight into the sealed ballot box. In this system the scanner has read your identity and your voting paper. The election commission has given the voters the voting hours from 7am to 6pm, which it should be to 8pm. This is because most people in Iraq go for a nap during the hot seasons till about 5 pm or they have evening jobs. Within 2 to 3 hours the results have been known and 24 hours before to be announced officially by the Iraqi election commission, the winning candidates and their political affiliations were known and street parties and celebrations started by the winning parties and their supporters. As soon as any information goes through the internet this will get it exposed to hackers with their pre-programs and manipulations with the votes. The above traditional manual system which it is used in most of the countries worldwide should be used that the voting paper should go straight by hand into the ballot box and not through a reader scanner which it is connected to the internet then into the ballot box.

The Independent candidate for the presidency of Iraq 2018

Professor Kamal Aziz Ketuly

October 21st , 2021

