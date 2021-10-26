أخلص التهاني القلبي
لمعالي أ.د. عادل السعدني بصدور القرار الجمهوري بتعيينه عميدا لكلية الآداب والعلوم الإنسانية لفترة ثانية كلها تقدم ونجاح وتوفيق
ونرجو لسيادته والكلية الحبيبة كل الازدهار والنماء بإذن الله تعالى
