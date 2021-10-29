ماعت تُصدر  ورقة سياسات بعنوان:”توطين الهيدروجين الأخضر في مصر: المكاسب والتحديات”

إسلام فوقي: مصر أمام فرصة واعدة لتكون مركزًا لإنتاج وتوزيع الهيدروجين الأخضر

أصدرت وحدة تحليل السياسات بمؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان، ورقة سياسات بعنوان ” توطين الهيدروجين الأخضر في مصر: المكاسب والتحديات”، والتي تأتي ضمن سلسلة إصدارات حول الاقتصاد الأخضر، والتي تهدف بشكلٍ أساسي إلى معالجة الكثير من التحديات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية على مستوى السياسات العامة من خلال تحليل السياسات القائمة وفرص تطبيق الحلول البديلة ضمن مجموعة من المقترحات والتوصيات في مجال السياسات العامة.

تُلقي هذه الورقة الضوء على إنتاج الهيدروجين الأخضر كأحد ركائز مستقبل الطاقة المستدامة والنظيفة، حيث يتم توضيح أنواع الهيدروجين واستعمالاته، والفُرص المتاحة أمام الدولة المصرية لتكون واحدة من أهم مراكز إنتاج ونقل وتوزيع الهيدروجين الأخضر، والذي يعد ثورة في عالم الطاقة النظيفة، خاصة أن مصر تتمتع بالعديد من المقومات التي تجعلها بيئة مناسبة لتوطين الهيدروجين الأخضر.

في هذا السياق، يوضح إسلام فوقي مدير وحدة تحليل السياسات أن فشل اقتصادات العالم في مواجهة تداعيات وباء كوفيد-19، بما في ذلك التداعيات المناخية والمخاطر البيئية، قد دفع الدول إلى اللجوء إلى التعافي الأخضر لضمان الانتعاش المستدام والشامل لنظامها، وظهر الهيدروجين الأخضر كأحد البدائل الهامة نحو مستقبل الطاقة المتجددة، خاصة مع تزايد الحاجة الملحَّة لإزالة الكربون وتخفيف انبعاثات غازات الاحتباس الحراري.

ويضيف فوقي أن العديد من الدراسات الدولية تؤكد أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط لديها من المقومات ما يجعلها مركزًا لإنتاج وتوزيع الهيدروجين الأخضر لمختلف دول العالم، وبات أمام مصر فُرصة عظيمة لأن تكون أحد ركائز هذا النوع من الطاقة النظيفة والمستدامة، لافتًا إلى أن توطين الهيدروجين الأخضر سيؤدي إلى إعادة رسم جغرافية تجارة الطاقة العالمية وإعادة تشكيل العلاقات الجيوسياسية والتحالفات بين البلدان.

للاطلاع على الورقة يرجي زيارة الرابط التالي : https://www.maatpeace.org/ar/?p=33960

Policy Paper

“Naturalization of Green Hydrogen in Egypt: Gains & Challenges”

Islam Fawky: Egypt has a promising opportunity to be a center for the production and distribution of green hydrogen

October 2021

The Policy Analysis Unit at Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights has issued a policy paper entitled “Naturalization of Green Hydrogen in Egypt: Gains & Challenges”, which comes within a series of publications on the green economy that aim mainly to address many economic and social challenges at the level of public policies through the analysis of existing policies and opportunities for applying alternative solutions within a set of proposals and recommendations in the field of public policies.

This paper sheds light on the production of green hydrogen as one of the pillars of the future of sustainable and clean energy, and clarifies the types of hydrogen and its uses, as well as the opportunities available to Egypt in order to be one of the most important centers of production, transportation and distribution of green hydrogen, which is considered a revolution in the world of clean energy, especially since Egypt enjoys many elements that make it a suitable environment for the settlement of green hydrogen.

In this context, Islam Fawky, director of the Policy Analysis Unit, explains that the failure of the world’s economies to face and contain the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, including climate repercussions and environmental risks, has prompted countries to resort to green recovery to ensure a sustainable and comprehensive recovery of their system, and green hydrogen has emerged as one of the key alternatives towards the future of renewable energy, especially with the increasing urgency of de-carbonization and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Fawky adds that many international studies confirm that the Middle East region has the needed determinants that make it a center for the production and distribution of green hydrogen to various countries across the world. Egypt, in particular, has a great opportunity to be a key center for the production and distribution of clean and sustainable energy, pointing out that naturalizing green hydrogen will help mapping the geography of global energy trade and reshaping geopolitical relationships and alliances between countries.

To view the paper please follow this link: https://www.maatpeace.org/en/?p=33960

